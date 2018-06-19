MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Best Dressed Celebrities

The MTV movie awards were this past weekend and it ranged from so many different celebrities. Artists, actors, models, etc. Like any awards show, the array of outfits were definitely eye-catching and creative. Let’s see what celebrities brought the best looks on the red carpet.
Zendaya
Actress and Singer Zendaya rocked a brown August Getty dress.
Tiffany Haddish
Actress and host of the awards wore a silver Galia Lahav gown.
Romeo Miller
https://www.instagram.com/p/BkIfHyGgweZ/?taken-by=romeomiller
Rapper Romeo Miller wore completely pink accompanied by a pair of brown shoes.
Lili Reinhart
https://www.instagram.com/p/BkNnmqYAMxe/?hl=en&tagged=lilireinhart
The Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart rocked a black Izeta dress.
Olivia Munn
Actress Olivia Munn glowed in an emerald, velvet deep v cut jumpsuit.
Michael B. Jordan
Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan wore Dsquared 2.
Tessa Thompson
Actress Tessa Thompson studded a gorgeous red Rosie Assoulin dress.
Chris Pratt
Actor Chris Pratt suited up for the night in this classy look.
Halsey
Singer Halsey looked stunning in a red, Julien Macdonald gown.
Chloe x Halle
R&B duo Chloe x Halle spunked up the red carpet with their colorful Marc Jacobs numbers.
Chadwick Boseman
The Black Panther actor rocked some double denim with its own creative style.
Madelaine Petsch
Actress Madelaine Petsch sparkled in her pink Prada dress with her beau Travis Mills by her side.
Zazie Beetz
Hair by @lacyredway Makeup by @karayoshimotobua Styled by @jasonbolden
Actress Zazie Beetz in a cool brown fit by Chloe.
Quincy Brown
Fox’s Star actor Quincy Brown dressed up in a classic Michael Cinco suit.
Yara Shahidi
https://www.instagram.com/p/BkNnn4SgP4a/?hl=en&tagged=yarashahidi
Actress and Model Yara Shahidi wore a blue pastel Tory Burch suit.
What were some of YOUR favorite looks of the night? Let us know in the comments!