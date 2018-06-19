MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Best Dressed Celebrities

The MTV movie awards were this past weekend and it ranged from so many different celebrities. Artists, actors, models, etc. Like any awards show, the array of outfits were definitely eye-catching and creative. Let’s see what celebrities brought the best looks on the red carpet.

Zendaya

Actress and Singer Zendaya rocked a brown August Getty dress.

Tiffany Haddish

Actress and host of the awards wore a silver Galia Lahav gown.

Romeo Miller

Rapper Romeo Miller wore completely pink accompanied by a pair of brown shoes.

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart rocked a black Izeta dress.

Olivia Munn

Actress Olivia Munn glowed in an emerald, velvet deep v cut jumpsuit.

Michael B. Jordan

Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan wore Dsquared 2.

Tessa Thompson

Actress Tessa Thompson studded a gorgeous red Rosie Assoulin dress.

Chris Pratt

Actor Chris Pratt suited up for the night in this classy look.

Halsey

Singer Halsey looked stunning in a red, Julien Macdonald gown.

Chloe x Halle

R&B duo Chloe x Halle spunked up the red carpet with their colorful Marc Jacobs numbers.

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther actor rocked some double denim with its own creative style.

Madelaine Petsch

Actress Madelaine Petsch sparkled in her pink Prada dress with her beau Travis Mills by her side.

Zazie Beetz

Actress Zazie Beetz in a cool brown fit by Chloe.

Quincy Brown

Fox’s Star actor Quincy Brown dressed up in a classic Michael Cinco suit.

Yara Shahidi

Actress and Model Yara Shahidi wore a blue pastel Tory Burch suit.

What were some of YOUR favorite looks of the night? Let us know in the comments!

