The 5 Best Hair Conditioners You Should Try Right Now

This YouTube sensation is known for giving some of the best products, beauty advice, and styles for natural hair no matter your texture. If you want to learn more about what she’s using head over to her Instagram or Youtube Channel. But, what’s more important than her hair is yours.

While it is very hot outside I’m sure your hair is sweating more than usual, so if that’s the case then you need to keep it washed and clean. A product that you have to have this summer is conditioner. An amazing conditioner can go a long way. If you think your hair is perfect already, you can make it even greater with the use of an amazing conditioner. Allow me to share with you some of the best ones everyone talks about.

Ogx

👍This could be too early but I have used Ogx Biotin & Collagen shampoo and conditioner for a week now (twice), and I am already seeing a significantly reduced amount of hair at the shower drain. Pretty sure it's 50% less! Even my husband notices this. 🙆 pic.twitter.com/VQyJKRNx4E — whispered din (@skinnyondinie) June 2, 2018

Ogx has so many different kinds of conditioners, this is just one of the many, but you can check out their website for more. I’m sure you’re going to find something that you like. But more than that you can buy their products right out of your everyday grocery store like Target or Walmart.

Pantene

https://twitter.com/annecurtissmith/status/1003597825957982208

Pantene is something that many are buzzing about. Again, another cheap conditioner that can be brought from Walmart or Target. Pantene makes many different kinds of conditioners so make sure you find what works for you and share it to social media.

Desert Essence

@DesertEssence has an amazing Anti-Breakage line! It’s perfect for moms on-the-go. Only have 2-3 minutes? Use their Anti-Breakage Shampoo/Conditioner to get the full benefit of Maxi-Hair®, rich in a multitude of B-Vitamins and Biotin. #DesertEssenceMom #desertessence pic.twitter.com/aIFAeviIBd — Moms Meet (@MomsMeet) June 5, 2018

Maybe you don’t want something that most people are using but you still want the experience of having beautiful hair. Desert Essence is a private owned business and you can support them by checking out not only their conditioner, but also shampoos, and face masks. If you like all natural products and want something that is based in the nation, this is the company for you.

Silk 18

New post (Silk18 Natural Hair Conditioner Argan Oil Sulfate Free Treatment for Dry and Damaged Hair Silk Amino Acids Jojoba & Keratin All Hair Types Women & Men & Teens Safe for Color Treated Hair) has been published on Makeup loop – https://t.co/xHweYQA70i pic.twitter.com/QI13eCRfeX — Makeup Loop (@makeuploop) June 4, 2018

Silk 18 works hard to use all the natural essential oils to keep your hair hydrated while being affordable. Make sure you get your next favorite conditioner from them. If you would like this specific conditioner from Silk 18 you can buy it from MakeUpLoop or from Walmart.

Jojoba oil

JOJOBA OIL BENIFITS

Are you worried about the extremely dry and frizzy hair. Jojoba oil replenishes moisture, works to improve texture. Jojoba oil acts as an organic hair conditioner turning your hair from dull and brittle into a soft and bright texture. https://t.co/At3ModrMbQ pic.twitter.com/LA18aSefPZ — Purely Natural Shop (@NaturalPurely) May 31, 2018

Who doesn’t want some good Jojoba oil! It is extremely useful on African American hair and can help to hydrate it as you workout, play, and move around during the summer time. Oils are just as good, if not better than, conditioners and are important. Get your next bottle from Purely Natural!