Summer is here, and that usually means an oily skin nightmare. However, there are many different ways to keep your oils at bay. Some liquid foundations can feel too heavy and get cakey during the hot summer months, and nobody wants that. We have put together 10 of the best powder foundations to keep your oily skin matte but still flawless all day long.
Makeup Forever Pro Finish Multi-Use Powder Foundation ($37)
This foundation’s buildable coverage and matte finish make it the perfect choice for a hot summer day. It will help keep your face matte while keeping it from drying out at the same time, thanks to its unique formula.
This powder can be used as a setting powder as well as a one and done foundation depending on your needs. Check out one of its 21 different shades to match your tan summer skin this season here.
EX1 Cosmetics Pure Crushed Mineral Foundation ($18)
If you’re looking for a powder foundation that will even out your skin tone and keeps your oil under control while not giving you too much coverage, this is your product. The EX1 Pure Crushed Mineral Foundation offers a “barely-there yet, flawless finish” while keeping your skin matte throughout the day.
The foundation is also infused with antioxidants and Vitamin E to help your skin while you’re wearing it. It is also non-comedogenic as well as dermatologist tested to keep your skin fresh and clear even after you take it off. Try one of their 13 shades here.
Maybelline Dream Wonder Powder Foundation ($9.99)
Sometimes you don’t have the money to buy expensive high-end products, but that doesn’t mean you have to compromise on the quality of your foundation. Maybelline offers a lightweight non-comedogenic powder foundation that will keep your skin looking natural all day.
Its non-cakey formula and buildable medium coverage will make your skin look flawless but still breathable during the hot summer days. Check out one of their 16 different shades to find your perfect summer shade here.
Cover FX Pressed Mineral Foundation ($38)
This talc-free powder foundation is suitable for all skin types and will give you a natural finish while keeping you matte all day long. It’s oil-absorbing and is able to go from light all the way to full coverage depending on your preference.
It will keep you from looking cakey and dry all day long while concealing all your imperfections with little effort. With this foundation coming in over 40 shades you will be able to find your absolute perfect shade here.
Kat Von D Lock-It Powder Foundation ($35)
If you are looking for an extreme long-wear powder foundation that will keep you matte for hours on hours, look no further. The Kat Von D Lock-It Powder Foundation is a “budge-proof” matte foundation that will keep your face looking flawless all day and night.
It is also smudge resistant and sweat proof leaving virtually nothing getting in its way from keeping your face intact all night long. Check out one of their 18 shades and try out this full coverage foundation here.
Maybelline Super Stay Better Skin Powder Foundation ($10.99)
Who said the drug store doesn’t have amazing powder foundations? Maybelline has a line of products called Super Stay Better Skin that has ingredients like salicylic acid that will help make your skin without makeup look better after you take it off.
The arrangement of colors isn’t the best with only eight shades to choose from, but if you can find your perfect shade, this foundation will not disappoint you. Check them out here.
Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Airbrush Foundation ($36)
This waterproof full coverage mineral foundation will be your oily skin’s dream come true. It has 12-hour wear and has a matte finish without making your skin look flaky and dry. It is also dermatologist tested for anyone with sensitive skin, it should be a product that won’t make your face breakout. The Amazonian clay keeps your oils at bay and makes your makeup last for hours.
Not to mention this product is vegan and cruelty-free! Check out one of their 11 shades here, and let the powder do the talking
Bare Minerals Matte Foundation ($29)
Bare Minerals is well known for their mineral foundation that has been around for years. The original foundation has little specks of shimmer in it to keep dry to normal skin users with some life still in their skin. For those who are looking to keep your skin matte and your oils at bay try the matte version of this very popular foundation.
It also has SPF 15 to keep your skin protected from the harsh summer sun. The foundation comes in 30 different shades, giving you plenty of options to find your match. Chech them out here.
NYX Stay Matte But Not Flat Powder Foundation ($9.99)
Another budget-friendly foundation is the NYX Stay Matte Powder Foundation. This foundation will give you a beautiful matte finish without making your face look flat and lifeless. It claims to make you look “naturally flawless with minimal effort.” Check out one of the 25 shades to see which one is your match here.
MAC Studio Fix Powder Plus Foundation ($30)
This one step powder plus foundation will keep you matte and full coverage for 12-hour wear. It controls oil, doesn’t settle into fine lines, doesn’t emphasize your pores and prevents you from looking cakey all day long. It also comes in over 50 shades so you will be able to find your perfect match. Check it out here.