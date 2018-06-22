VIEW GALLERY

After Melania Trump broke the internet by wearing a jacket printed with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” while on her way to the United States-Mexico border, fashion brands are releasing pieces in retaliation with the words “I REALLY CARE.” In addition, many of the brands have promised that the proceeds will be donated directly to causes that lend support to immigrants.

Many people deemed the jacket decision inappropriate given all that’s been happening in the country with immigration. Melania’s press secretary claimed that it was just a jacket with no hidden message but as the first lady, every piece of clothing that she chooses holds weight.

In response to her outfit decision, clothing brands have begun to release products showing that they, in fact, do care.

Here are some of the items that have been released so far:

Wildfang

Wildfang made three versions of a bomber jacket with the message “I REALLY CARE, DON’T U?” along with a matching t-shirt. They also announced that all proceeds from the sales of these jackets and shirts will go to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES).

PSA Supply Co.

PSA Supply Co. released a similar shirt with all of the proceeds going to United We Dream.

Lingua Franca

Lingua Franca, a sustainably sourced luxury brand, created sweaters with the message “We care a lot.” The company promises to donate $100 from the sale of each sweater to a charity of the customer’s choosing.

Actress Busy Philipps also decided to get involved, making her own shirt with the message “I care. Do u?”