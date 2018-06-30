The 5 Foods That Actually Make Your Anxiety Worse

VIEW GALLERY

Anxiety is something that unfortunately many people struggle with, and sometimes it feels like there’s nothing you can do to fix it. However, making things a bit calmer for you might be as simple as changing up a few things in your diet.

Here are five foods you might be eating on a regular basis that could actually be increasing your anxiety instead of giving you that quick fix of sweetness you wanted.

That Cup Of Caffeine

https://www.instagram.com/p/BkRDrzHl5kW/?tagged=anxiety

Whether you’re a coffee drinker or a tea enthusiast, caffeine could be your worst enemy when battling your anxiety. Caffeine is known to give you that boost of energy you need throughout the day, but it also can heighten your anxiety causing you to panic. According to Roland Griffiths, Ph.D., a professor at John Hopkins University School of Medicine he states that caffeine can trigger and worsen anxiety disorders. It can also cause jitters, headaches and nervousness, all signs of anxiety even if you’re not feeling anxious.

Caffeine is not only found in coffee and tea but also found in protein bars and yogurts. So when you have a high anxiety day make sure to read the labels of your foods to try and stay away from those hidden sources of caffeine.

Sweet Indulgences

Your favorite mid-day treats like candies, cookies, sugary cereals and more might taste good at that moment, but are actually doing more harm than good. Besides the obvious, that these treats aren’t the best for you they also aren’t the best for people with anxiety, why? Because they contain tons of added sugar, a substance can make anxiety worse.

According to Psychology Today, high-sugar diets over a prolonged period of time can actually have a negative impact on your mood, learning, and quality of life; especially for those with anxiety disorders. Having too much sugar in your diet can worsen anxiety and make it more difficult to cope with stress.

Cheery Popsicles

Your favorite cherry popsicles or cherry flavored treats can be worsening your anxiety just based on the color of the snack. That’s right, Red #40, and many other artificial food dyes are actually disrupting your nervous system.

However, research done at Harvard Medical School found that there is no real evidence of artificial food dye and a heightened sense of anxiety, but if you feel like you’ve tried everything and it doesn’t seem to work, try taking these treats out of your diet and see if it helps to make a difference.

Nighttime Glass Of Wine

Wine and alcohol, in general, is known to be a depressant. However, too much wine can also become a factor in causing stress and anxiety. According to Sara Gottfried MD’s blog “Ways to Wean Yourself Off of Alcohol,” alcohol can “wreck your ability to cope with stress.”

You don’t have to cut alcohol completely out of your life, but next time you’re thinking about relaxing after a long day of hard work and want to sit down with a glass of wine, try a cup of warm decaffeinated tea to help soothe your mind.

Beloved White Bread

White bread is many people’s weakness, whether it be a sandwich or that delicious bread you get at Cheesecake Factory before your meal, there’s no denying that white bread tastes delicious. However, the white flour that the bread is made with actually turns to blood sugar after you eat it, according to WebMD.

This can cause many different body reactions to make your anxiety worse. From energy spikes and crashes to heightened feelings of anxiety, white bread is not suitable for those who struggle with anxiety. Not all bread causes this feeling, just stick with whole grain bread instead.