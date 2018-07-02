I’m all for a simple manicure but when it comes to Fourth of July, count me in for red, white and blue nails with stars! Fourth of July nail designs are cute, super patriotic and if you keep it simple, relatively easy! It’s also the best holiday for nail art because red and green or orange and black just aren’t as cute as red, white and blue. Whether you keep it simple with a classic, red mani or all out with star and firework designs, here is all the inspiration you need!
Here is the cutest Fourth of July nail art that’s festive af!
Simple and Patriotic
Love this! If you don’t do designs on your nails a lot, this is a great start point. It’s also relatively simple.
If you have red and blue glitter or white nail polish you can totally do this at home!
I would rock this year round!
You can never go wrong with a classic red!
Star-Packed
Stars on every nail. I’m impressed.
Red with glitter and stars accents. Oh yes.
Glitter
Blue with red and silver glitter? So cute and easy-peasy.
Super cute and sparkly if you roll with the glitter!
Love a glitter accent.
Can this glitter be more perfect?
Red, white and glitter.
The most festive.
Glitter on every nail, I dig it.
The Best Designs
Glitter and an awesome design!
Stars and stripes!
Fireworks on nails!!!
Ice cream and drips?! Do the most, this is so cute.
Love the flag accent!
All the designs on these nails.
If you have little nails you can still do designs!
Stars, stripes, glitter and all!