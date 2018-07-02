VIEW GALLERY

Zendaya never disappoints when she graces a red carpet. The buzz she creates with her looks is similar to Rihanna. When she ascended the Met Ball stairs in a full-on Joan of Arc lewk the fashion critics and Zendaya fans freaked out. Arguably no one created that much noise than Rihanna, so case in point. But still, it feels like Zendaya’s red carpet style is underrated.

It’s not just the biggest night in fashion when Zendaya serves us fresh, hot off the runway outfits. She is regularly giving us iconic looks on and off the red carpet and they don’t get enough appreciation. She takes risks and it pays off!

Like this pale blue Dice Kayek dress that she wore in May to Tiffany’s launch party for their new Paper Flowers collection. Who would have thought to pair a voluminous baby blue dress with white and black spotted shoes? Not me! But I’m not Zendaya or her stylist, Law Roach.

Let’s talk about her Oscar looks. This billowy chocolate brown Giambattista Valli dress isn’t something you’d normally see on the most boring and traditional red carpet. When was the last time you saw a brown dress grace an Oscar’s red carpet? The color can look muddy in photographs, but Zendaya’s dress is rich and the movement of the fabric adds depth.

Then she changed into a champagne sparkly Michael Kors dress for the Vanity Fair after party. The look was fun, appropriate, but not trying too hard a.k.a. it was perfect.

Let’s not forget when she rolled up to the Greatest Showman premier in a monarch butterfly dress. No explanation necessary, just see picture below.

Speaking of movie premiere red carpets, her dress for the Spiderman Homecoming premiere is one for the books. I have saved this photo to multiple inspiration mood boards. The leg, the hair, the dress, basically all of it is iconic.

Never forget when Zendaya served us regal old school glamour in a white encrusted cape dress. The subtle navy blue on the inside of the cape is the perfect back drop to make the dress pop.

But Zendaya doesn’t need a red carpet to deliver. For the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund show Zendaya channeled her inner 50s housewife. She wore striped high waisted pants, a frilly flamingo pink blouse and a classic black pump. Not to mention her hair was styled to have a perfect flip at the ends.

It doesn’t matter where or when, if Zendaya is in attendance she will shut down the red carpet. Click through the gallery to see more of her red carpet looks.