The 5 Self-Help Books To Brighten Up Your Mood

You’ve been in a rut for some time now, and you need a bit of a pick-me-up. Or you’ve dealt with anxiety for a while and tried everything to help it, but nothing worked. If you raised your hand to either of these or just want to get in touch with your inner self more, check out these five self-help books that will help you get your head on straight and start moving forward and enjoying your life.

The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People

This self-help book was written by Stephen Covey in 1989 with one’s self and business in mind. Covey approached this book with the idea of attaining goals by “true north” principles. These are based on a character ethic where a person aligns their values with universal and timeless principles. Covey sees principles as external natural laws while personal values stay internal and subjective.

The book is broken into seven different habits that will manifest from independence to interdependence. He adds in an 8th habit at the end to tie the previous habits together and make something of yourself titled, “Find your voice and inspire others to find theirs.”

The 7 Habits has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, and the audio version became the first non-fiction audio-book in U.S. publishing history to sell more than one million copies. Get your copy here.

The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck

This title grabbing self-help book was written by Mark Manson in 2016 with over 2 million copies sold as of February 2018. Manson wrote this book as a reaction to the self-help industry and how he saw it was not helping people but giving them mindless positivity that wasn’t practical or helpful for most.

His blunt honesty and profanity are what made his book stand out among the sea of self-help books. Manson used many of his own struggles and personal experiences to show that they give life more meaning instead of bringing you down. He uses this approach throughout the entire book to show people that if you look at life in this light, it will benefit you more than constantly trying to be happy and fix what has happened.

This book appeared at #6 on the New York Times Bestseller List for the how-to category back in 2016 where it later reached #1 in 2017. Get your copy here.

12 Rules For Life: An Antidote to Chaos

This book was written by Jordan Peterson and is quite new to the self-help book scene being published in January 2018, but that hasn’t stopped it from topping the charts. Peterson wrote this book to address the question he would always get, “what are the most valuable things everybody should know?” The book is divided into 12 chapters that each represent a specific rule for life explained in an essay. The founding idea for his book was, “suffering is built into the structure of being,” but people have a choice to either withdraw or face and transcend it.

The first chapter, “Stand up straight with your shoulders back” starts off the book with the idea that you must accept your life’s responsibility and rise above victimization. It continues on to the final chapter, “Pet a cat when you encounter one on the street,” where Peterson shares a personal struggle and teaches the readers to cope with tragic events through the individual’s control.

Shortly after this book was released Peterson took his book on tour and it became the #1 bestselling book on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada. Go pick up your copy here.

Breaking The Habit Of Being Yourself

This book was written by Dr. Joe Dispenza, published in 2013 and focuses on the more neurological sense of yourself different from many other self-help books. Dr. Dispenza focuses on a principle in neuroscience called Hebb’s Law: “nerve cells that fire together, wire together.” If people keep firing the same patterns, living life the same way every day and reacting the same way that means we have “hard-wired” our brains to react a specific way in those conditions becoming an unconscious habit. At this point, you are so-called “stuck in a rut,” and you don’t even know it.

Dr. Dispenza goes on to explain how neuroscience has proven that people can rewire their brains to think differently. Therefore they can change the way they think, their attitudes, beliefs, and habits. Basically, people are in control of their own way of looking at life. Want to rewire your brain and learn about self-help all at the same time, check out his book here.

I’m Fine: A Real Feelings Journal

If reading or listening to audiobooks isn’t your thing or you just don’t want someone else’s advice check out this DIY type of self-help book. These are the books that give you certain prompts per day, and you write whatever you want. It will help you explore your mind and get things off your chest after a long day, basically like a journal. It also includes quotes, lists of feeling words and reflections. Go buy yours here and get to writing.