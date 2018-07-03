Sure the Fourth of July is all about fireworks, backyard BBQs, the beach and our Lady Liberty but one of the great add-on perks of July Fourth are the sales! In the world of all things beauty, a good seasonal deal is the perfect time to rack up on some of your favorite products at a discounted price. In the world of beauty, finding a decent sale is pretty rare and hard to come “buy” so any opportunity we can get to catch a sale on makeup and beauty products is MAJOR and these Fourth of July summer beauty sales are no exception.

Take a look at the complete list of beauty sales happening this Fourth of July.

bareMinerals

From now until July 4 you can build a custom 3-piece skincare kit (up to $126 value) for only $75 at bareMinerals. The deal includes your choice of full-size cleanser and full-size moisturizer plus SKINLONGEVITY serum and free shipping on all orders!

Bite Beauty

From July 1 to July 5 orders over $30 will receive a free Bite Beauty mirror and Amuse Bouche mini lipstick in Rhubarb when you shop their products.

Captain Blankenship

From June 30 until July 8 you can get 25% off hair care with the code BEACHYWAVES.

Dermstore

From now until July 4 Dermstore is offering 20% off of everything with the code FOURTH.

Elemis

If you’re doing some shopping on the Fourth, Elemis is offering $25 off on all full-sized orders over $100 with code JULY4.

Evolis Professional

Get a free REVERSE shampoo with a REVERSE activator purchase using the code VOGUEBTY now through July 5.

Gabriel Cosmetics

From now until July 5 with every Gabriel Cosmetics purchase of $35 or more you will receive a complimentary Gabriel makeup bag to stash all your goodies.

Georgette Klinger

If you’re shopping Georgette Klinger from July 1 to July 8, you’ll score a free full-sized Coconut Facial Mist with every $25+ purchase.

Harper + Ari

From now until July 7 Harper + Ari is giving you 20% off your purchase. We’ll take that deal!

Jinsoon

From now until July 8 any purchase over $45 comes with a free tote bag when you shop Jinsoon products.

Josie Maran

Luxury beauty brand Josie Maran is giving us a break from June 28 until July 4 with a 15% off discount sitewide.

Make Up For Ever

Head to your local Makeup For Ever store on July 1 to get 15% off purchases of $75 or more or 20% off $100 or more. If you aren’t able to make it, Make Up For Ever is honoring the same deal to customers online on July 2.

Missha

From June 25 until July 9, Missha is giving you a major discount. They’re offering 30% off everything and 40% off everything for Missha loyal VIPs.

Rebels Refinery

Rebels Refinery is offering 25% off site-wide with the code “independence” from July 1 until July 4.

Sephora

From June 28 to July 4 be sure to check out Sephora’s online “Weekly Wow” sales which will include select discounts on products from Benefit Cosmetics, GlamGlow, Kat Von D, Bobbi Brown, Urban Decay and more!

Sigma Beauty

Stock up on your favorite Sigma brushes from July 4 to July 5 as the company is allowing you to take $10 off $50, $20 off $75 and $30 off your $100 purchases.

The Seaweed Bath Co.

The Seaweed Bath Company is offering 20% off sitewide with code FIREWORK from July 3 until July 8.

True Moringa

For five days, True Moringa is offering 20% off of your purchase, and free shipping on all orders!. The company is also giving back to the community and will also plant a tree in your name with the code JULY4 from July 1 until July 6. How dope is that?

Ulta Beauty

One of our favorite beauty supply stores is offering up to 60% off select items from now until July 4.

VOLOOM

From now until July 5 you VOLOOM is giving you 20% off of the new Very Airy collection with code VERYAIRY20.

W3LL PEOPLE

From July 1 until July 31 get 10% off your purchase PLUS free shipping! With shipping costs on the rise lately, that’s pretty much a gift in itself.

What will you be buying this Fourth?