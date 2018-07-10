After an acne breakout, many people turn to salicylic acid cleansers or popping their pimples, but while these may seem like the best solutions at the moment, they often lead to lifelong acne scars.
If you’ve struggled with acne scars, you may be in the search for a remedy. Going to the dermatologist is the best choice of action, but fortunately, there are many at-home products that get the job done.
Here are some of the best products to fade acne scars.
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum
Not all Vitamin C serums are created equal. Potent-C™ Power Serum packs a punch with 20% THD Ascorbate, an ultra-stable scientific breakthrough and the new gold standard form of Vitamin C 🍊✨🔬Shop now at @sephora – link in bio! #PotentC #PotentCPacksAPunch #PeterThomasRoth #PTRcult
Peter Thomas Roth’s serum comes pack-full of Vitamin C to revitalize your skin.
M-61 PowerGlow Peel
This peel is designed to improve your skin in only a minute.
Renée Rouleau Post-Breakout Fading Gel
Whether you suffer from all-over acne, or just a pimple here and there, you’ll benefit greatly from having the exclusive Zit Care Kit on hand whenever it’s needed! This retail-size collection combines our 4 best-selling blemish products, zit fighting accessories, and a handy step-by-step guide into one convenient package. Link in profile AND in stories to shop! . . . https://www.reneerouleau.com/products/zit-care-kit #RR1 #reneerouleau #reneerouleauglow #beauty #skincare #blemish #breakout #acne
Renée Rouleau has a plethora of skincare options, including but not limited to, their post-breakout fading gel.
Dr. Brandt Bright Biotic Dark Spot Minimizing Serum
This Dr. Brandt serum not only targets acne scars but also brightens skin.
MD Complete 3-Step Acne Clearing System
We get a lot of questions regarding how to use our 3-Step Acne Clearing System! Today, we’re sharing in our stories tips on how to use the products together to help you achieve beautiful, healthy-looking skin💚 Head to our stories for the full rundown, and tap the photo to shop the Acne Clearing System!⤴️
This three-step routine cleanses skin with citrus.
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer
This moisturizer scrubs and hydrates skin.
Fresh Peony Brightening Moisturizing Facial Toner
“The star ingredient in this silky serum is sometimes known as the ‘King of Flowers,’ hailed around the world for both its beauty and medicinal benefits (white peony root is used in Chinese herbal medicine for relief of both pain and inflammation). The product also contains vitamin C glucoside and licorice root, both of which are known to soothe and brighten dark spots caused by sun exposure, stress, hormones, and acne. The six-hour hydration perk comes from hyaluronic acid—the holy grail of hydrating ingredients.” —@thecut
This toner brightens, plumps, and hydrates skin.
SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF Gel
This all-in-one gel both protects and improves skin.