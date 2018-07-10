VIEW GALLERY

After an acne breakout, many people turn to salicylic acid cleansers or popping their pimples, but while these may seem like the best solutions at the moment, they often lead to lifelong acne scars.

If you’ve struggled with acne scars, you may be in the search for a remedy. Going to the dermatologist is the best choice of action, but fortunately, there are many at-home products that get the job done.

Here are some of the best products to fade acne scars.

Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Serum

Peter Thomas Roth’s serum comes pack-full of Vitamin C to revitalize your skin.

M-61 PowerGlow Peel

This peel is designed to improve your skin in only a minute.

Renée Rouleau Post-Breakout Fading Gel

Renée Rouleau has a plethora of skincare options, including but not limited to, their post-breakout fading gel.

Dr. Brandt Bright Biotic Dark Spot Minimizing Serum

This Dr. Brandt serum not only targets acne scars but also brightens skin.

MD Complete 3-Step Acne Clearing System

This three-step routine cleanses skin with citrus.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Glow Moisturizer

This moisturizer scrubs and hydrates skin.

Fresh Peony Brightening Moisturizing Facial Toner

This toner brightens, plumps, and hydrates skin.

SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF Gel

This all-in-one gel both protects and improves skin.