It’s that time of year when high school graduates are packing up their rooms, saying their goodbyes to their friends at home and getting ready to embark on a new chapter of their lif–college. Before jumping into college life feet first, college orientation is a must for every incoming college student to help you get better acquainted with your new home for the next few years of your life. As intimidating as college orientation sounds, you can actually get through it with ease if you’re adequately prepped.

Before heading off to your first college orientation take a look at these seven tips to have you ready for the big day.

1. Eat A Big Breakfast

Odds are that come orientation day, you along with hundreds of other incoming freshmen will all be packed in a large auditorium or room for a few hours. Making sure you have a nice, heavy breakfast that will last you the first few hours of orientation will help keep your brain and energy at bay. Plus, you’ll be able to fully concentrate and focus on orientation instead of fantasizing about lunch. Avoid any potential hunger pains by making sure you eat a decent meal before heading off to orientation for the day.

2. Bring Water

Because orientation is usually jam-packed, getting up every 30 minutes to get a drink of water from the water fountain can get old REAL quick. Stay hydrated throughout the day and out of everyone’s way by bringing bottled water to sip at your leisure throughout the day.

3. Be Friendly

Orientation makes for the perfect time to try and get to know as many people as you can and mingle. Sure there are thousands of college students on a huge campus just like you, but the great part about college orientation is that it allows you to meet other new students like yourself, hang out and build friendships BEFORE school has even started. Make sure that during orientation you’re chatting and getting to know as many people as possible.

4.Wear COMFY Walking Shoes

Because you’ll be getting better acquainted with your new school, you’ll more than likely be going on a campus tour where you’ll quickly realize just how massive a college campus is. We know it’s tempting to want to look your best and make a great first impression but trust us, save the high-heels and cute sandals that hurt your feet for another time. Opt for comfy shoes for orientation cause you’ll more than likely be doing tons of walking.

5. Ask Questions

Orientation is the PERFECT time to ask as many questions as you possibly can so don’t hold back or be shy. Remember, there is no such thing as a dumb question and most upperclassmen and orientation leaders are there to answer your questions. They know you are new to the school and will probably have tons of questions, so ask away!

6. Be Receptive

One of the biggest differences transitioning from high school into college is the number of people you’ll come into contact with on a regular basis. Unlike in high school where everyone is in the same age group and from the same town, in college, you’ll have people from all over the world, of different ages and ethnicities coming together. Keep an open mind and avoid culture shock by chatting with as many people as you can.

7. Enjoy Yourself!

Orientation is a time for you to enjoy yourself and have as much fun as possible. Sure you’re gonna be subjected to a lot of new things and info all at once but the most important part of orientation is to have fun! Soak up as much as you can, get to know people and get comfy because you’re gonna be here for the next few years.