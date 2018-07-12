Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Sneak Peek, Best Buys Under $50

VIEW GALLERY

If you follow any type of fashion blogger on Instagram then you probably saw that the Nordstrom Anniversary early access starts today! There’s a huge selection of fall clothes, shoes, bags and beauty products that go on sale up to 40% off until August 5. Early access starts today so those with a Nordstrom Debit or credit card have access to the sale. The sale opens up to everyone on July 20th! Things tend to sell out fast so if you see it and you want it, you’re going to want to grab it before it’s too late!

If you don’t have a card to shop the sale early, don’t you worry because here is all the best stuff you can buy at the sale under $50!

Sweaters

This BP cardigan is super cute and cozy for fall.

Buy it here, for $45.90.

This BP sweater comes in tons of colors and it’s a great staple for any wardrobe. Catch me wearing it every day once the weather gets cooler!

Buy here for $25.90!

Catch this Leith Sweater that’ll go with everything for fall.

Buy here for $43.90!

Lots of color blocking and stripes at the sale! This Topshop sweater is a total steal.

Buy here for $44.90.

This Leith sweater will sell out quickly. It also comes in 5 other colors including a grey, pink, mint and tan!

Buy here for $45.90.

Outerwear

Ok cheating a bit here because this is $51. So close and this is a great find so we have to share! It’s perfect for colder months are sure to sell out super fast.

Buy here for $51.90.

Tops

Obsessed over this top! It’s perfect for the day or a night out. It also comes in a lavender and an emerald color.

Buy here for $38.90.

A great v-neck is an everyday basic. This comes in a ton of colors and it’s under $15!

Buy here for $11.90.

Bell sleeves and a wrap top. Super cute!

Buy here for $29.90

A great staple flannel!

Buy here for $31.90.

A perfect little cami that’ll go with everything. These sold out so fast last year! They also come in black, white and a red/pink color!

Buy here for $22.90.

Shoes

These slides are super cute, comfy and come in a few more colors!

Buy here for $49.90.

Slip-ons are great to just throw on and go.

Buy here for $39.90.

These BP mules are so freakin cute. They come in a black, pink and tan too!

Buy here for $49.90.

That’s it for cute shoes under $50. There are also some great fall booties under $80!!

Accessories

This cute, baker boy hat is gonna be so fun for the fall. It also comes in black!

Buy here for $31.90.

Quay aviators perfect for any time of year.

Buy here for $32.90.

A perfect tote for work or class. Also comes in black!

Buy here for $25.90.

If you want to treat yourself they also have tons of Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff and Kate Spade bags on sale!

Beauty

There are 2 exclusive Mac eyeshadow palettes at the sale this year. Both come with a liner and mascara!

Buy here for $44.50.

This Too Faced Chocolate Gold palette comes in a set with a full size, Better Than Sex mascara and a shadow primer!

Buy it here for $49

This still liquid shadow set comes with 3 full-size shadows. They are the most gorgeous glitter that lasts all day without fallout. This set is $35 and comes with 3 full sized products. One on its own is $24!

Buy here for $35.

Hoola Bronzer is a cult classic, awesome bronzer that cost $29 on its own. Get their primer and latest mascara for too for just $3 more!

Buy here for $32.00.

This Mario Badescu set comes with the rose and lavender spray, a cleanser and the drying lotion that celebrities love for drying out pimples.

Buy here for $30.00.

This is one of many awesome Becca sets! You get to try a mini highlighter, their primer and their new setting powder.

Buy here for $35.00.

This exfoliating toner contains acids that’ll exfoliate the skin, eliminate acne and blackheads, fade dark spots and smooth the skin tone. It’s an amazing deal for an amazing product. Just one is $28!

Buy here for $35.

If you use Brow Wiz then you need this ABH set!

Buy here for $28.00.

If you don’t have early access you’ll be able to buy everything on July 20th!