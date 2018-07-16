It’s hard to imagine a single person that hasn’t suffered from a sunburn or any other skin irritation due to the summer’s harsh sun rays, and trying to figure out how long you can stay in the sun without burning seems to be complete guesswork! Reapplication of sunscreen, and even staying in the shade can sometimes not even be enough to keep you from looking like a lobster by the end of the day. Luckily, Dr. Małgorzata Koperska, a physician at Omni Calculator has devised a solution to all our problems.

Koperska created a calculator, that could allow the user to figure out how long they sunbathe on the beach, without having to wait for red skin to be the sign that they should think about going in. This calculator has multiple factors in play that allow its users to plan their day and keep their skin safe and comfortable from burning.

We love this calculator because it also seems extremely easy to use! All you have to do is input a few details, for example, the calculator asks about your skin type, the amount of sunlight on the given day, and the amount of SPF in the cream you’re using. Then, the tool, which is seeming more and more like a godsend, will tell you the number of hours or minutes you can safely spend time in the sun based on your information.

What’s also amazing, is that you can use the calculator in reverse! Just type in the amount of time you’re planning to spend in the sun, and by leaving the SPF category blank, this tool will allow you to see what level of SPF you should be using for your time in the sun!

The Sunbathing Calculator is an extremely helpful tool because it can not only help protect you from sunburn but also, much more harmful skin problems that are caused by the sun. Dr. Koperska says, “Sunburns hurt, the peeling skin looks far from sexy, but more importantly, every time you get a sunburn, the risk of getting skin cancer in the future rises, even if you’re a vitamin D junkie, enjoy the sun safely!” We have to agree with her statement!

Long-term effects include fine wrinkles, discoloration in the skin, and even skin cancer! Though getting a killer tan and spending your summer break at the beach all day, every day may seem like the best way to spend your summer, consciously monitoring how long you stay in the sun, and your use of SPF sunblock can greatly reduce risks of sunburn, and other harmful skin problems! Because of this fact, we highly recommend checking out Omni Calculator’s Sunbathing Calculator before going out this summer!