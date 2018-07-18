VIEW GALLERY

The grass ain’t always greener on the other side and despite seeming to have it all. These five celebrity women have been incredibly vocal about their mental health struggles. Take a look at how these women have kept it candid and spoken out about their mental health struggles and seeking treatment.

1. Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams, who has been vocal about her struggles with her mental health in the past, announced on Tuesday, July 17, 2018, that she was voluntarily checking herself into a mental health facility for her recent bouts with depression. Williams kept it very real on the ‘gram when she posted a lengthy explanation to her fans about her mental health issues.

2. Selena Gomez

After revealing to the public that she suffered from the autoimmune disease Lupus, Gomez later opened up about the side effects the disease had on her mental health.

“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks, and depression can be side effects of Lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off,” Gomez previously said.

Gomez took a hiatus from the public due to complications from her Lupus and stints in and out of several mental health facilities for unspecified reasons. Gomez has since returned to social media as of late and has been in the public eye much more.

3. Demi Lovato

Former child star and Disney vet Demi Lovato has been incredibly vocal about her personal and private struggles. She has been incredibly candid with her fans about her battles with bipolar disorder, substance abuse, eating disorder and bouts with self-harm.

Lovato has since received treatment for her issues and has become a catalyst and spokesperson of sorts for mental health awareness. Lovato has taken the reigns going as far as setting up programs for fans and teens dealing with mental health issues, encouraging them to seek treatment.

4. Cara Delevingne

Supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne took to her social media to let fans know about her struggles prior to and during the beginning stages of her career taking off. At the 2015 Women in the World Summit Delevigne told fans, “I think I pushed myself so far that I got to the point where I had a mental breakdown… I was completely suicidal. I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought that I was completely alone. I also realized how lucky I was, and what a wonderful family and wonderful friends I had, but that didn’t matter. I wanted the world to swallow me up, and nothing seemed better to me than death.”

5. Ellie Goulding

Singer and mother of one, Ellie Goulding opened up about seeking a counselor for treatment due to her suffering from severe panic attacks. Goulding revealed, “I was skeptical [about having cognitive behavioral therapy] at first because I’d never had therapy, but not being able to leave the house [because of panic attacks] was so debilitating. And this was when my career was really taking off… My surroundings would trigger a panic attack so I couldn’t go to the studio unless I was lying down in the car with a pillow over my face. I used to beat myself up about it. There were a couple of times after I released Delirium when I was doing promo and thought, ‘Oh god, it’s coming back, it’s coming back,’ but it didn’t. I think my body has become quite good at controlling anxiety.”