VIEW GALLERY

AUrate is a female-run diamond company checking off all the boxes; not only are their diamonds affordable but they’re also ethically sourced and available to try on before buying.

The company was founded by Sophie Khan and Bouchra Ezzahraoui in an effort to empower women in an industry traditionally run by men. Both women have backgrounds in finance and wanted to create products that were inexpensive and environmentally conscious.

The rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets that Khan and Ezzahrauoi sell are all embellished with diamonds that have been sourced in New York through the Kimberley Process, a certification to keep blood diamonds off the market. Their jewelry is also made out of recycled gold.

Additionally, for every product sold, AUrate promises to donate a book to a child in need.

The company’s latest business venture, Curate By AUrate, promises to shake up the jewelry industry. Curate is a direct-to-consumer service in which customers fill out a survey, receive a box full of jewelry in the mail, and return whatever they don’t like.

The ability to try on jewelry before purchasing it is a first in the industry and will surely influence other companies.

With Curate set to be a large success, here are some of AUrate’s best products.