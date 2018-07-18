Our favorite Bad Gal Rihanna may have just released her Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Palette, along with other new makeup products, that didn’t stop her from releasing more designs from her wildly popular Savage X Fenty lingerie line! Rihanna has definitely been busy creating new items for Savage X Fenty non-stop, she released a line of “Xccessories” including handcuffs, whips, and garters. While this collection is definitely much sweeter than her June release, it doesn’t at all skimp on the alluring appeal that we have come to expect from the brand.

The brand’s “U Cute” range of the collection features bras, underwear, and loungewear! For bras, customers can choose between the Lightweight Microfiber Bralette, which is a more relaxed and breezy option, or the Lightweight Microfiber Demi Cup Bra which offers more support. To create a matching set, (which is always cute!) you can purchase the Stretch Microfiber High-Waist Brief or the equivalent in a mid-rise style. Each item comes in four colors, Caviar, a black with lilac accents, Dusty Peach, a peachy color with pastel pink accents, Bay, a seafoam green, and Cold, a baby blue with neon yellow accents.

If you’re someone who’s more interested in loungewear and things to wear to bed, Savage X Fenty has you covered with their new slipdresses from the “Damn” range. Rihanna has also revealed night robes as well! They come in short and maxi styles, which we’re loving! These items are perfect if you’re trying to look cute for a certain someone, or look good for yourself! Including color variations, there are 25 pieces in total of this release, priced between $18.50 and $79, and can all be purchased at savagex.com

