Can you say evil step-sister?

Poor Meghan, just trying to follow royal protocol and enjoy her new marriage while her half-sister has taken to Twitter to roast her…again!

Half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex, Samantha Grant, lit up her own private Twitter account to voice her frustrations surrounding Meghan reportedly cutting off contact with their father. The Royals have ceased contact with Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, after he refused to stop speaking to the press regarding her daughter. A source told Entertainment Tonight the couple is “frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking paying interviews” and because of this, they “haven’t had any contact” with him.

Grant voiced her opinion on Twitter, which seemed amplified by the couple paying tribute to Nelson Mandela, saying “How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal”

Yikes. Check out the whole tweet here.

And she was not done. Grant added to her dramatic tirade with another tweet saying, “Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father! How cold can you be and look in the mirror? Harry? I guess I was right.”

She then finished her rant off with one final tweet–”My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The Royals are an embarrassment for being so cold. You should be ashamed of yourselves @KensingtonRoyal”

Cutting off your own father may seem cruel. However, after both Thomas Markle and Grant voiced their negative opinions regarding Meghan’s relationship with Harry and the Royals, this does not seem so irrational. Maybe don’t chat with TMZ and Good Morning Britain about your daughter’s private life if you want them to keep talking to you? Just a thought.

This is not the first, and certainly will not be the last outrageous rant by Samantha Grant as she seems bent on building a name for herself through negative comments about her half-sister and the royals. She previously accused Meghan and her mother of “cashing in” during an interview with Oprah.

For the record, Meghan Markle‘s parents split when she was six and she was mainly raised by her mother, Doria Ragland. Meghan and Samantha reportedly have never been close–nevertheless, Samantha’s Twitter banner reads “In The Shadows Of The Duchess.” Oh please.