A Woman Unexpectedly Gave Birth In A Chick-Fil-A & Now The Baby Will Get Free Food For Life

Most people want to give birth in the comfort of their own home or a hospital. But that isn’t what happened for Falon Griffin when she gave birth to her daughter Gracelyn in a Chick-fil-A.

According to KSAT, Falon began having contractions on Tuesday night. So she and her husband Robert headed to University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. Before getting to the hospital they dropped off their two daughters. The couple was meeting up with their friends who were going to watch their daughters in the Chick-fil-A parking lot in Stone Ridge.

But while there Falon needed to use the restroom, bad. Except the Chick-fil-A was closed. The couple reportedly banged on the door and begged the staff to let them use the restroom. “I didn’t know I was going to have a baby in there! I was going to the restroom,” Falon said.

When she made it to the bathroom she was already in labor. “I’m about to dial 911, I open the door and she’s just screaming,” said Brenda Enriquez, Chick-fil-A story Director.

That’s when her husband jumped in and helped deliver the baby.

“I looked at her and said, ‘We’re going to do it right here, right now,'” Robert said about the delivery. She and the baby were both considered high-risk during the pregnancy.

Falon remembers having anxiety when delivering the baby with only her husband to help. She had a right to be anxious because the baby could have died if Robert didn’t act fast. While giving birth, the baby’s shoulders were out, he saw the umbilical cord wrapped around its neck. He managed to unwrap the cord and save his baby’s life.

“All I cared about at the end of the day was the baby was breathing, and by the time they (first responders) arrived, she was pink, thankfully for those blankets for keeping her warm,” Falon said.

Even though giving birth in a Chik-fil-A was stressful it does have its perks. The establishment offered baby Gracelyn free food for life and a guaranteed job when she turns 14.

The baby and mom are doing well in the hospital.