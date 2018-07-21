Probiotics are often only discussed on connection to keeping you healthy when taking antibiotics–as antibiotics strip your body of both bad and good bacterias leaving you highly susceptible to tummy troubles and yeast infections.
However, probiotics are actually a nutrition staple of a proper diet, as your body needs help replenishing this good bacteria all the time. These gut-boosting bacterias aid your digestion, boost energy levels, clear up your skin and improve your immune system. Read on to find nine foods you should be eating to add probiotics to your diet!
1. Greek Yogurt
vanilla 4% @siggisdairy yogurt with fresh strawberries, @driscollsberry raspberries, plum, and shredded coconut
Greek yogurt is a powerhouse food. Yogurt intake has been directly associated with better overall diet quality as it is an excellent source of calcium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, vitamin B2 and vitamin B12. Be wary of types with high sugar contents and try to stick to organic and raw brands.
2. Kombucha
This fermented tea tastes like fruity seltzer–but is so much better for you. Kombucha has amazingly good bacteria and B vitamins as well as the ability to reduce bloating.
3. Apple Cider Vinegar
Mix this one in with other foods because it has a strong taste. Apple cider vinegar is a big help with digestion and some claim it helps shed pounds–including daily vinegar drinkers Kourtney Kardashian and Miranda Kerr.
4. Sauerkraut & Kimchi
Fermented cabbage sounds a little funky but these sandwich toppings are actually pretty yummy. Fermented with strains of beneficial lactic acid bacteria, these will give you a big probiotic boost.
5. Pickles
Less intense-tasting than sauerkraut, pickles are also fermented and packed with probiotics. No wonder Snooki loves them so much. Just be wary of their high sodium content.
6. Miso
MISO SOUP WITH VEGETABLE NOODLES traditional miso is made with dashi (Japanese stock) and kombucha. But a simple substitute of organic vegetable stock does wonders. To make this recipe even healthier, I used spiralized vegetable noodles (Carrots and Zucchini). Of course, the star of the dish is the Miso paste which lends this recipe a wonderful Umami goodness. Miso is made from fermented soybeans and is a thick paste-like substance. Because it is fermented, it is also a living food containing many healthy probiotics (also called the "good bacteria") that aid digestion. That's why it's recommended that the miso be added to soup just before it is removed from the heat as overcooking may kill the healthy bacteria.
This sushi started is full of probiotics as it contains a base of fermented soybeans made from “starter” lactic acids. Pass me a spoon, please!
7. Kefir
This Icelandic yogurt drink packs the protein and probiotic punch of yogurt–but in drinkable form!
8. Tempeh
This home made tempeh is quite genuinely something I encourage EVERY person in the world to try, even those who are allergic to soy, that's right, because you can make the tempeh with chickpeas, with peas, with any bean you bloody like because it's the starter culture that does the magic. It is SO COST EFFICIENT. It is the most wonderful cat food of the highest quality that you will ever eat I can assure you, and the fact it is fermented and crawling with bacteria means your gut looks like this: 🌈😁🌈 (Happy gut in rainbow land)
This fermented soy meat alternative is a hit with vegans–it contains a massive amount of protein (20 grams!) and a healthy dose of probiotics.
9. Fermented Cheeses
Gouda, cheddar, and Swiss are all made with lactic acid bacteria and can contain high amounts of probiotics. Grilled cheese anyone?