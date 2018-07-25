A lazy weekend at home from time to time can feel like more of a vacation than a week away on a tropical island and believe it or not, there’s a perfectly good reason for that. Because our bodies and minds are constantly on the go, spending time at home with a good book, binge-watching Hulu or just doing nothing and being downright lazy is something that we have to condition our bodies to do. And while our grandparents and parents have worked hard to discourage us from being “lazy bums” who sit at home all day and do nothing, as it turns out, there are actually some pretty good health benefits to being lazy and doing some hardcore relaxing more often.

While you prepare to take a load off and recharge, take a look at these 5 surprising benefits of taking it easy.

Your Blood Pressure Is Lower

There’s a reason why pre-schoolers who take their mandatory 45-minute nap are so full of energy and living their best life. According to the Guardian, “going down for a quick 45 minutes to an hour helps to lower your blood pressure after a stressful event.” So the next time you finish up a major project or take a tough test, hit the hay for a quick cat-nap to lower your blood pressure and mellow out.

Your Skin Is Clearer

Who would have thought that being lazy could lead to clear skin? According to a report by Self, stress-induced inflammation has been known to repeatedly trigger flare-ups of skin conditions, including psoriasis, acne, eczema, and rosacea. Next time you feel a potential flare-up coming on, take some time to de-stress and relax with that calming mask and a good book. Your skin will be eternally grateful.

You’re Less Likely To Have A Burnout

By slowing things down, you give yourself time to take a step back, reevaluate your work schedule and recognize a potential burnout before it happens. It’s natural for us as human beings to get lost sometimes in our work. There will be times when we are just busier than usual–that’s life. The key is to avoid becoming so overworked that you wind up burning yourself out and making matters worse. While it may seem preposterous to walk away when you’re busy AF, stepping away from your work to go and watch an episode or two of “Love Island” or to scroll through your social media is exactly the type of relaxation and laziness that will help you get your head back in the game.

Your Emotional Intelligence Is Likely To Rise

Turns out, those lengthy TV and movie binge sessions can help you out in more ways than one. According to an Esquire report, following a study conducted by the University of Oklahoma, the results pretty much concluded that paying attention to a narrative (i.e., binge-watching your favs for weeks on end) can help you understand what’s going on in another person’s head. How’s that for multi-faceted? The official name for this unique talent is actually called “theory of mind,” and it’s basically what humans do when they try to pick up social cues and predict what another person will do or say next. By staying home and watching your favorite murder-mysteries and suspense movies, you’re actually sharpening those emotional intelligence skills.

You’re Less Likely To Feel Lonely

Who would have thought that binge-watching The Handmaids Tale & Insecure could be good for us but according to some health experts–it is! According to some research and a report done by Time, binge-watching some of your favorite shows over the weekend actually has some health benefits and helps build your confidence. According to the report, becoming attached to television personalities helps boost self-esteem, decrease loneliness and increase more feelings of belonging. So the next time you have the urge to stay home and Netflix and chill, go for it!