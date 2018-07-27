That’s right, it’s almost that time of year again: back to school. And, while you may not be ready to receive your diploma, this may be the year that you have another very important graduation. I’m talking, of course, about graduating from on-campus dorms to off-campus apartments. Nothing can make you feel more like an adult than owning a set of home improvement tools, but these items are necessities when living on your own. In fact, below is the ultimate packing list for your first apartment. Read carefully and congratulations on your sweet new crib!
Kitchen Items
- Pots and pans
- Dishes and bowls
- Cutlery
- Blender
- Can opener
- Bottle opener
- Dish towels
- Broom
- Dish soap
- Dustpan
- Microwave
- Toaster and/or toaster oven
- Mugs
- Oven mitts
- Paper towels
- Garbage bags
- Trashcan
- Tupperware
- Sponges
- Plastic wrap
- Aluminum foil
Bathroom Items
- Bath towels
- Hand towels
- Bath mat
- Shower curtain
- Cleaning supplies
- Air freshener
- Shower organizers
- Toilet plunger
- Toilet paper
- Toiletries
Bedroom Items
- Bed
- Comforter
- Several sets of sheets
- End table or nightstand
- Hangers
- Closet organizers
- Shoe rack
- Under-the-bed box
- Storage boxes
- Over-the-door storage units
- Desk and chair
- Jewelry box or stand/organizer
- Full-length mirror
- Dressers
- Alarm clock
- Curtains or blinds
Living Room Items
- Couch
- Chairs
- Coffee table
- Floor lamp
- TV stand
- Area rug
- Curtains or blinds
Miscellaneous
- Hamper and/or laundry bags
- Lingerie bag/mesh wash bags
- Ironing board
- Iron
- TV
- DVD player
- Game consoles
- Computer/laptop
- Wireless Internet router
- Flashlight for emergencies
- Emergency/First Aid kit
- Batteries
- Carbon monoxide detector
- Extension cords
- Surge protectors
- Fan or air conditioner
- Doormat
- Shelving
- Adhesive hooks
- Nails
- Basic tools such as a screwdriver and hammer
- Bookcases