That’s right, it’s almost that time of year again: back to school. And, while you may not be ready to receive your diploma, this may be the year that you have another very important graduation. I’m talking, of course, about graduating from on-campus dorms to off-campus apartments. Nothing can make you feel more like an adult than owning a set of home improvement tools, but these items are necessities when living on your own. In fact, below is the ultimate packing list for your first apartment. Read carefully and congratulations on your sweet new crib!

Kitchen Items

Pots and pans

Dishes and bowls

Cutlery

Blender

Can opener

Bottle opener

Dish towels

Broom

Dish soap

Dustpan

Microwave

Toaster and/or toaster oven

Mugs

Oven mitts

Paper towels

Garbage bags

Trashcan

Tupperware

Sponges

Plastic wrap

Aluminum foil

Bathroom Items

Bath towels

Hand towels

Bath mat

Shower curtain

Cleaning supplies

Air freshener

Shower organizers

Toilet plunger

Toilet paper

Toiletries

Bedroom Items

Bed

Comforter

Several sets of sheets

End table or nightstand

Hangers

Closet organizers

Shoe rack

Under-the-bed box

Storage boxes

Over-the-door storage units

Desk and chair

Jewelry box or stand/organizer

Full-length mirror

Dressers

Alarm clock

Curtains or blinds

Living Room Items

Couch

Chairs

Coffee table

Floor lamp

TV stand

Area rug

Curtains or blinds

Miscellaneous

Hamper and/or laundry bags

Lingerie bag/mesh wash bags

Ironing board

Iron

TV

DVD player

Game consoles

Computer/laptop

Wireless Internet router

Flashlight for emergencies

Emergency/First Aid kit

Batteries

Carbon monoxide detector

Extension cords

Surge protectors

Fan or air conditioner

Doormat

Shelving

Adhesive hooks

Nails

Basic tools such as a screwdriver and hammer

Bookcases