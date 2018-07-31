When it comes to forms of communication between friends, emails are pretty much at the bottom of the totem pole. But one bride-to-be fired one of her bridesmaids in the shadiest way by email.

According to a story reported by Insider, a young bride’s decision to ax one of her bridesmaids is going viral after she chose to dismiss her via email. So basically s**t hit the fan when a woman named Courtney Duffy was all packed and ready to head to her good friend “Alex’s” wedding. With her bridesmaid jumpsuit, all pressed and ready and her flight booked Duffy was practically out the door when she received an email from Alex in her inbox.

“Hey!

I’m so glad to hear you booked flights! I’m sorry classes are taking such a long time to sort out. I know how hard you’re working to be here for the wedding and it means so much to us!”

Everything seemed fine but just you wait. The appreciative email sent to her by her friend was really just fluff and she was really being given her walking papers-literally!

“I have a massive favor to ask you, though — and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to ask anyone — but I need to ask you to relinquish your duties as a bridesmaid.”

As if getting fired wasn’t bad enough, the bride-to-be then proceeded to explain WHY Duffy was being let go and the reasoning is even more blasphemous than the email. According to the email that was posted, Duffy was basically let go as a bridesmaid because she couldn’t afford to fly to the various bridal events scheduled or fulfill her “duties as a party member,” she was pretty much being dropped.

The reason why Duffy couldn’t afford to spend the cash or the time at multiple wedding party events because she’s a student. According to Duffy’s current Twitter bio, she’s an MBA candidate at Dartmouth’s Tuck School of business and a future MPA candidate at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. The girl is a student and she seems busy!

Despite sounding apologetic, the bride then threw the final nail in the coffin and asked Duffy to send her bridesmaid jumpsuit so that someone else can take her place!

“I’ll Venmo you the postage and the cost of the jumpsuit—just let me know the total,” she wrote.

Keeping things cute and classy, the bride then signed off by assuring Duffy that despite being fired, she was still welcome to come to the wedding and that if she’d like to chat on the phone (like what should have happened in the first place), Alex was completely open to doing so.

After receiving the crass email, Duffy immediately screenshotted the message and posted it on Twitter. The now-viral email was a cry for help from Duffy who had already spent money to attend the wedding she was just fired from. Looking for some help, Duffy tagged Jet Blue.

“SOS @JetBlue! Booked my flights for a wedding, then was asked ‘to relinquish’ my ‘duties as a bridesmaid’ & mail my bridesmaid outfit so another girl could fill in and wear it (Happy Bday to me!). I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all cost. Pls help?” she pleaded.

Despite being fired Duffy turned out to be the winner, in the end, all thanks to Jet Blue as the company promised a future girls weekend on the house for all her troubles–with or without her friend Alex.

To see the full email in its entirety check it out here.