Tonight Becca Kufrin’s journey as The Bachelorette will come to an end. She’ll either pick between Garrett (the seemingly sweet man with a suspicious Instagram history) or Blake (an adorable man who kept his jealousy in check all season). Even though fans have differing opinions on who Becca should end up with, I think it’s safe to say that Becca’s outfits were on point this season.

Becca didn’t create these amazing looks all on her own. Cary Fetman styled the Bachelorette this season and totally hit it out of the park.

If we learned anything this season is that Becca can rock a sequin gown and jeans and a t-shirt. Is she in the running for the best-dressed Bachelorette ever? Let’s take a look at her 10 best outfits from this season and decide for yourself.

Her Promo Outfit

Becca’s wore a Tom Ford one strap rose gold sequin dress in her promotional shots for the season. This killer look was foreshadowing for the rest of the looks to come.

Her Ferrari Look

It seems like eons ago, but remember when Becca rolled up to the Bachelor Mansion in a red Ferrari and a killer leather jacket? Well, let this be your refresher. The look is very girl-next-door casual except for the Lamarque jacket. The black leather moto jacket is adorned with red roses that match the Ferrari.

Her First Date Look

Becca looked totally stunning in a red jumpsuit for her first date. The jumpsuit is Randi Rahm and it’s classy but sexy with lace plunging neckline.

Becca’s Stunning Blue Sequin Dress

Becca is giving us legs, arms and a deep neckline. This Sherri Hill dress is a whole look and this shade of blue looks amazing on her.

Her Capital Records Outfit

Remember when Becca went on a cute date with Chris before he went crazy? Her rocker-inspired outfit was one we’d love to copy. She sported black high waisted jeans, a black mesh crop top adorned with crystals on the neckline and cuff and a metallic moto jacket.

Becca’s Simple Strapless Look

For one of the rose ceremonies, Becca kept it clean simple and chic in a Randi Rahm red dress. The back of the dress had Swarovski crystals going down it, so cute.

Her Red Hot Rose Ceremony Dress

Eyes weren’t on Becca while she was wearing this Zhivago red dress because this was the cocktail hour/rose ceremony that she gifted Jordan those gold boxers.

Becca’s Sheer Moment

Becca canceled the cocktail hour while they were filming in Richmond, Virginia, but she still looked stunning. She wore a pink-nude sheer floral dress from Mac Duggal while breaking hearts.

Her Beachy Bahama Look

While in the Bahama’s Becca wore a hot pink dress and now I want a hot pink dress.

Becca’s White Hot Jumpsuit

Becca rocked another jumpsuit and a moto jacket and looks amazing.