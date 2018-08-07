VIEW GALLERY

An Illinois teen died Sunday, August 5, while attending Lollapalooza. According to ABC7, 16-year-old Evan Kitzmiller was found unresponsive at the music festival in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The high schooler was taken by a private ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital at 7:50 P.M. that Sunday. According to the Chicago Tribune, he was pronounced dead just before 9 P.M. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t ruled a cause of death. They performed an autopsy that was inconclusive on Monday. His mother, Melissa Kitzmiller, believes he suffered a seizure.

The Tribune reports that one of Evan’s friends gave the medics his mother’s phone number. At the time the teen didn’t have any I.D. on him and his wristband wasn’t connected to his name because he purchased it from someone else.

“They tried to revive him, his heart stopped and they tried to revive him. The doctors spent a long time trying to get him back,” his father Andrew Kitzmiller told ABC7.

Evan saved up to attend the entire four-day festival. He had a job at a Mundelein car wash and worked six days a week to save up money to attend.

“He was having a great time,” Andrew said. “He had worked very hard all summer at the car wash saving up his money, and this was the capstone to his summer vacation. So he was very enthusiastic and happy about being able to go.”

His Mom told the Tribune that she regularly checked up on her son while he was at the festival through text. She last messaged her son around 6 P.M. on Sunday.

Evan was going into his junior year this fall at Mundelein High School.

The Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication released a statement.

“The safety and security of festival attendees is our top priority. We are saddened to learn that an individual transported from the event in critical condition last night due to a medical emergency has since passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. The circumstances are under investigation and we have no further details at this time.”

Lollapalooza also released a statement regarding Evan’s death.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of an individual who attended Lollapalooza on Sunday. The individual’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts during this difficult time. We have no further information at this time.”

About 160 people were taken to the hospital during the four-day music festival.