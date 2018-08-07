5 Ways To Get Some Exercise Into Your Busy Schedule

When people say you should exercise at least 3-4 times a week for about an hour, that can sometimes be a lot for people who just don’t have enough time in the day. From school to work to being parents, its not an easy task to get down or implement into your schedule. However, taking care of yourself should be a priority in your life and that includes working out, especially if you spend most of your time being sedentary.

Here are some easy ways to exercise that’ll help keep you in shape!

Try Tabata

Tabata is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) which is where you have to complete several rounds of very intense exercises. It may seem like its too good to be true but trust, it really works and you sweat like a beast. It’s a great and quick way to challenge your body and heighten your endurance. You need almost no equipment when performing and can be done in any space so, its really no excuse with a plethora of Youtube videos to follow!

Squats, Lunges, Repeat

Exercising doesn’t mean you have to go outside, have the equipment or even go to the gym. You literally just need your body and that’s it. With squats and lunges, you can do it with whenever or whatever you’re doing in your day from working at home and taking a little break or on the phone, it really can be an easy and effective exercise for your body!

Planks Are Everything

Once you get into a plank, in the beginning, you might feel that it’s easy or doable, but after a few more seconds, you can quickly regret that thought. The burning feeling of a plank is one that can really make you wanna give up at times but also, that burn can help you to keep on going. Planks are easy exercises to do at home or wherever you may be that has a private place for you. There are different variations of planks you can play around with that will really work out your core, arm, shoulder, glutes, and legs.

Yup, Burpees

When it comes to Burpees, many people aren’t big fans of the workout. They can hurt and really take loads of energy out of you, but they really work. For short, quick workouts, burpees can be your best friend. You can try different varieties as you go along to make the exercise more challenging and strengthen your endurance. Make sure to listen to your body however and take a break if you need to. Trust me, we all understand.

Take The Stairs

The elevator and escalator might sound tempting sometimes, but challenge yourself to take the stairs wherever you go. Run up the stairs, walk and then repeat. Getting in as many reps is important to really work your body. You can also add some of your own movements to change it up and make the exercise more enduring and challenging.