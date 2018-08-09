15 High-Protein Vegetarian Meals That Everyone Will Love

Each day it seems like people are trying out new diets. From paleo to keto to whatever new diet was discovered today, eating healthily has become mainstream.
While diets like those aforementioned become popular for a short period, one of the few healthy diets that’s attained long-term popularity is vegetarianism.
With so many delicious alternatives to meat, being a vegetarian is nowhere near as difficult as it might initially seem. Not only can you eat yummy food on the diet, but you are also eating healthier ingredients, and are not killing any animals or the environment in the process.
Even if you’re just opting for Meatless Monday or the occasional vegetarian meal, you’re doing your body and the world favors.
Here are 15 delicious vegetarian meals that will make you forget you ever enjoyed meat.
1) Ginger Sesame Tempeh Lettuce Wraps
These refreshing wraps are perfect for a hot summer day.
2) Vegan Crab Cakes
View this post on Instagram
VEGAN crab cakes!! These scrumptious little cakes are made from artichoke hearts and served with a creamy cashew-based sriracha aioli! Recipe link in profile! #meatlessmonday #veganfoodporn #vegansofinstagram #vegansofig #veganfoodshare #veganfoodlovers #whatveganseat #feedfeed
Can’t imagine giving up seafood? Just wait until you try these vegan crab cakes made with artichoke hearts.
3) Sesame Soba Noodles With Roasted Veggies And Baked Tofu
View this post on Instagram
Sesame soba noodles with roasted veggies and baked tofu!! These easy noodle bowls are packed with flavor and work with just about whatever veggies you've got on hand! Recipe link in profile! #meatlessmonday #veganfoodporn #vegansofinstagram #vegansofig #veganfoodshare #veganfoodlovers #whatveganseat #glutenfreevegan #feedfeed
This meal is packed with protein from the tofu, veggies, and soba noodles.
4) Vegan Pulled “Pork” Mushroom Sandwich
View this post on Instagram
Sharing this awesome recipe from my friend @veganosity new cookbook: ✨VEGAN BBQ WITHOUT A GRILL ✨ . PULLED SHIITAKE SANDWICHES are 😍😱🤤😋 and super easy to throw together. Get yourselves to the blog and check these babies out 👆🏼 . Oh and fun little bonus, you can win a copy 😏😉 . #vegan #wholefoods #plantbased #TODAYfood #veganfoodshare #f52grams #feedfeed #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #huffpostgram #foodandwine #foodgawker #beautifulcuisines #yahoofood #veganfoodporn #whatveganseat #glutenfreefood #plantbased #poweredbyplants #eatclean #bestofvegan #dairyfree #crueltyfree #healthyeating #ad #veganfoodspot @thefeedfeed @thefeedfeed.vegan @food52
Enjoy all the delicious flavors of BBQ without the meat.
5) Vegan Taco
View this post on Instagram
It’s getting all TACO TUESDAY up in here 💃🏻🌮 Get it on the blog asap 👆🏼 . Whole foods✅ No oil✅ Gluten free, vegan & all that other jazz✅✅✅ . #vegan #wholefoods #plantbased #TODAYfood #veganfoodshare #f52grams #feedfeed #buzzfeast #huffposttaste #huffpostgram #foodandwine #foodgawker #beautifulcuisines #yahoofood #veganfoodporn #whatveganseat #glutenfreefood #plantbased #poweredbyplants #eatclean #bestofvegan #dairyfree #crueltyfree #healthyeating #veganfoodspot @thefeedfeed @thefeedfeed.vegan @food52
Did you think this was real ground beef at first? This vegan meat goes to show just how indistinguishable vegetarian protein is from animal products.
6) Mango Kale Edamame Salad With Lemon Vinaigrette
View this post on Instagram
new up on the blog: 31 recipes to make for each day in august! we're already a few days in so time to get these incredible recipes on your table. need somewhere to start? prep my mango kale edamame salad with lemon vinaigrette (so good). head to the link in the @ambitiouskitchen bio to see them all!⠀ .⠀ .⠀ https://www.ambitiouskitchen.com/recipes-to-make-in-august/⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #seasonalfood #peaches #figs #zucchinibrownies #summerfood #mealprep #mealplanning #grilling #summerfood #seasonal #feedfeed #huffposttaste #iamwellandgood #buzzfeedfood #ambitiouskitchen #spoonfeed #f52grams #makesmewhole #wholefoods #seasonal #salad #mango #healthymeals
This salad is almost too pretty to eat.
7) Thai Peanut Coconut Cauliflower Red Curry
View this post on Instagram
Put this Thai peanut coconut cauliflower red curry on your dinner menu ASAP. 30 minutes, one pan! 💗 this vegan & gf dinner is the best way to get your veggies in. Serve over brown rice or quinoa. recipe link in my profile! . https://www.ambitiouskitchen.com/thai-peanut-coconut-cauliflower-chickpea-curry/ . . #feedfeed #f52grams #thekitchn #buzzfeast #buzzfeedfood #healthyfoodshare #foodblogfeed #glutenfreefood #huffposttaste #feedyoursoull #hippielane #wholefoods #foodwinewomen #postworkout #iamwellandgood #mindbodygreen #plantbasedmeal #veganfoodshare #cauliflower #glutenfree #vegan #mealprep #curry #healthydinner #thenewhealthy
Serve this comforting curry over quinoa to add extra protein.
8) Polenta, Refried Bean, Egg Skillet Bake
View this post on Instagram
Whatcha cooking this weekend?? In case you need some inspo – the babes over at @purewowrecipes rounded up 15 of my recipes that are under 400 cals! My polenta, refried bean & egg skillet bake made the list and is amazing for brunch. Top with avocado + hot sauce for the ultimate dish to share with friends. Click the link in my bio to see all 15 recipes! ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ https://www.purewow.com/food/recipes-under-400-calories
This dish makes for the perfect Sunday brunch.
9) Mexican Street Corn Chowder
One of the best snacks doubles as a tasty soup!
10) Spicy Thai Flaxseed Wraps
These wraps are as beautiful as they are tasty.
11) Vegan Wontons
If you’re feeling ambitious, try making these wontons filled with jackfruit, sweet potatoes, red peppers, and shiitake.
12) Ethiopian Tacos
This fusion dish features sweet potatoes, chickpeas, fonio, and mint yogurt sauce.
13) Pumpkin Pasta
This pumpkin and chickpea pasta is perfect for fall.
14) Vegan Burgers
These hearty burgers are served with coconut bacon.
15) Sri Lankan Curry
This delicious curry has chickpeas, zucchini, and spinach.