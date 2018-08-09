15 High-Protein Vegetarian Meals That Everyone Will Love

VIEW GALLERY

Each day it seems like people are trying out new diets. From paleo to keto to whatever new diet was discovered today, eating healthily has become mainstream.

While diets like those aforementioned become popular for a short period, one of the few healthy diets that’s attained long-term popularity is vegetarianism.

With so many delicious alternatives to meat, being a vegetarian is nowhere near as difficult as it might initially seem. Not only can you eat yummy food on the diet, but you are also eating healthier ingredients, and are not killing any animals or the environment in the process.

Even if you’re just opting for Meatless Monday or the occasional vegetarian meal, you’re doing your body and the world favors.

Here are 15 delicious vegetarian meals that will make you forget you ever enjoyed meat.

1) Ginger Sesame Tempeh Lettuce Wraps

These refreshing wraps are perfect for a hot summer day.

2) Vegan Crab Cakes

Can’t imagine giving up seafood? Just wait until you try these vegan crab cakes made with artichoke hearts.

3) Sesame Soba Noodles With Roasted Veggies And Baked Tofu

This meal is packed with protein from the tofu, veggies, and soba noodles.

4) Vegan Pulled “Pork” Mushroom Sandwich

Enjoy all the delicious flavors of BBQ without the meat.

5) Vegan Taco

Did you think this was real ground beef at first? This vegan meat goes to show just how indistinguishable vegetarian protein is from animal products.

6) Mango Kale Edamame Salad With Lemon Vinaigrette

This salad is almost too pretty to eat.

7) Thai Peanut Coconut Cauliflower Red Curry

Serve this comforting curry over quinoa to add extra protein.

8) Polenta, Refried Bean, Egg Skillet Bake

This dish makes for the perfect Sunday brunch.

9) Mexican Street Corn Chowder

One of the best snacks doubles as a tasty soup!

10) Spicy Thai Flaxseed Wraps

These wraps are as beautiful as they are tasty.

11) Vegan Wontons

If you’re feeling ambitious, try making these wontons filled with jackfruit, sweet potatoes, red peppers, and shiitake.

12) Ethiopian Tacos

This fusion dish features sweet potatoes, chickpeas, fonio, and mint yogurt sauce.

13) Pumpkin Pasta

This pumpkin and chickpea pasta is perfect for fall.

14) Vegan Burgers

These hearty burgers are served with coconut bacon.

15) Sri Lankan Curry

This delicious curry has chickpeas, zucchini, and spinach.