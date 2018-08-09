Anna Kendrick is an extremely accomplished actress and singer who you may recognize from her starring role in the Pitch Perfect movies or any of her other films–because there are quite a few. Kendrick’s acting career stretches all the way back to her childhood and she actually started out as a child actor in theater productions. In 1998, she was in the Broadway musical High Society, which earned her a Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Her first role on screen wasn’t until 2009 in the musical comedy Camp.
Today is Anna Kendrick’s birthday, so it’s time to celebrate! What better way is there to do so than taking a look at some of her best movie quotes? Here are a few of my personal favorites.
As Sarah in Elsewhere (2009)
“Jasper: Jeez, I don’t think I’ve gotten 500 messages my entire life!
Sarah: That’s because you don’t have boobs, Jasper.”
As Natalie Keener in Up in the Air (2009)
“Hearing the words ‘you’ve been let go’ is never easy change is always scary but consider the following: anybody who ever built an empire, or changed the world, sat where you are now. And it’s because they sat there that they were able to do it.”
As Jessica Stanley in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
“When we were five, they asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up. Our answers were things like Astronaut, President or in my case, a Princess. When we were ten, they asked again. We answered rock star, cowboy or in my case, a gold medalist. But now that we’ve grown up, they wanted a serious answer. Well, how about this – who the hell knows? This isn’t the time to make hard and fast decisions, this is the time to make mistakes. Take the wrong train and get stuck somewhere. Fall in love – a lot. Major in Philosophy because there is no way to make a career out of that. Change your mind and change it again because nothing’s permanent. So make as many mistakes as you can. That way someday when they asked what we wanna be, we won’t have to guess – we’ll know.”
As Stacey Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
“Maybe next time, we don’t date the girl with eleven evil ex-boyfriends.”
As Katie in 50/50 (2011)
“You can’t change who your parents are. The only thing you can change is how you deal with them.”
As Beca Mitchell in Pitch Perfect (2012)
”I can’t concentrate until you cover your junk.”
As Beca Mitchell in Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)
“Your sweat smells like cinnamon.”
As Jillian Stewart in Get A Job (2016)
“Will Davis: Charlie got a job today.
Jillian Stewart: McDonald’s or Taco Bell?
Charlie: Middle school chemistry teacher.
Jillian Stewart: I weep for our future.”
As Poppy in Trolls (2016)
“Hey, I know it’s not all cupcakes and rainbows, but I’d rather go through life thinking that it mostly is instead of being like you. You don’t sing. You don’t dance. So gray all the time. What happened to you?”
As Beca in Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)
“Beca: Are you sure about this?
Fat Amy: Have I ever let you down?
Beca: All the time.
Fat Amy: What?
Beca: You’re very unreliable. It’s like one of the hallmarks of your personality.
Fat Amy: You’re not remembering all the times I’ve been awesome.”
Happy Birthday, Anna Kendrick! We hope to see you in many more movies soon.