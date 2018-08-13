VIEW GALLERY

Skin care regimens change when summer rolls around, it’s much hotter and tends to get sticky from time to time. This means, changing up the way you do your makeup to making sure you have the right deodorant to withhold the summer’s heat.

Most people run to their local CVS or Target and find a cheap name brand deodorant, and that’s it. But for some, name brand deodorants aren’t safe, and they’re looking for more natural options.

If this is you, and you’re looking for an all natural deodorant that actually works to wick the sweat away and keep you smelling fresh all day long, check out these top seven deodorants.

Milk + Honey Baking Soda-Free Deodorant $20

Milk + Honey is an organic skincare brand that focuses on luxury, affordability and most importantly effective products. Their Baking Soda-Free Deodorant was created for people with sensitive skin who needed a sweat-wicking all natural deodorant.

The deodorant is not only baking soda-free, but all free of aluminum, gluten, parabens and is cruelty-free. If you’re looking for an all natural deodorant that really works and is excellent for sensitive skin, look no further.

Tom’s Of Main Long Lasting Deodorant $7

Tom’s Of Main is quite a favorite mainstream brand in the “natural” skin care industry. Their Long-Lasting Deodorant is among their most popular products, and for a good reason.

This 24 hours deodorant was created to be an antiperspirant that genuinely works while being as natural as possible. It is aluminum free, free of any artificial fragrances or preservatives and it’s vegan. It also comes in 11 scents, for every person’s needs.

If you’re looking for a cheap and effective natural deodorant, Tom’s Of Main is the one for you.

Kopari Coconut Deodorant $11.90

This deodorant was created with the smells of the beach in mind. Kopari’s Coconut Deodorant is an all natural, aluminum and baking soda free, and no parabens antiperspirant.

It is made with coconut oil to help hydrate and soothe underarms but also works as an anti-bacterial and antimicrobial to really keep you sweat free.

Tarte Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant $14

Tarte is mostly known for their fantastic makeup products, but recently they have been coming out with skincare products that you have to try! One being their Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant.

This deodorant is a hypoallergenic cream-to-powder finish that is aluminum and alcohol-free and of course vegan. It’s natural plant-based starches help keep you odor free all day long, even on the most sensitive skins.

Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant $4.79

Schmidt’s is a very affordable and all natural brand sold at Target. They have tons of products from body washes, face washes, deodorants and more. Their Natural Deodorant comes in three different scents, and all work absolute wonders.

The deodorant is vegan, aluminum, fragrance, phthalate, paraben and artificial fragrance-free. It also helps neutralize odor and keep your underarms dry with its natural plant and mineral ingredients.

Curie Natural Deodorant $12

Curie is an all natural skincare brand created just for women. Their Natural Deodorant comes in two different styles, original and sensitive skin, so no matter what your skin type is, you can enjoy this product.

They’re 100% natural with their ingredients, and the deodorant offers 24-hour protection. Their deodorant also doesn’t smell like most all natural deodorants, its white tea scent keeps your underarms smell fresh all day long.

Kai Rose Deodorant $24

Kai is a more expensive skincare brand that sells products like body fragrances, body lotions, deodorants and more.

Their all natural, aluminum-free Rose Deodorant was made to wick away sweat and lock in their “gardenia wrapped in white exotics and layered with rose absolute,” scent.