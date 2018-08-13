Instagram can sometimes feel like a magical place full of talented people who can make your every day seem more extraordinary due to their insane makeup talent! We have created a list of people, some who might not be considered professional MUAs, but instead, cosplayers, drag queens, and all around makeup enthusiasts, who use makeup to create otherworldly, and eternally awe-inspiring looks!

Kim Chi

Kim Chi, real name Sang-Young Shin, is a drag queen, known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The Chicago native is known for her out-of-the-box looks that are inspired by art, high fashion, and Asian culture. We cannot get enough of how unpredictable her makeup looks can be, and we love watching her makeup style evolve and change! Kim Chi is a great person to follow if you’re a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, or if you just enjoy over-the-top fun makeup and corny jokes.

Eden_Error_404

Eden_Error_404, also known as Ry, is a cosplayer and self-proclaimed makeup enthusiast who spends his time creating amazing makeup looks that feel as if they’re from another universe! Sometimes they’re a bit subdued and witchy, but other times he’ll do a completely transformative look, complete with prosthetics! Follow Ry if you’re looking to see makeup inspired by mythical creatures such as demons, fairies, and vampires, as well as his day-to-day looks!

Imp Kid

Imp_Kid is a self-proclaimed fashion icon and pop star whose Instagram is full of high-fashion editorial looks. Her looks almost always include her signature blended lip liner and pencil-thin brows. Imp_Kid is definitely an account you should follow if you’re interested in androgynous looks and Vogue–worthy makeup skills!

Dollfille

Toshi Salvino describes herself as a “living art doll” due to her doll-like makeup, and has even gone so far as to give herself ball-joint tattoos on her legs to complete her look! Her fantastical and ethereal makeup looks can range from creepy to cute depending on how she’s feeling that day, and we cannot get over how creative she can be! Her signature big-eyed look blossomed from her love of Harajuku street fashion from the early 2000s’ and ball-jointed dolls. Salvino works as a hair stylist in NYC but also does freelance makeup work, as well as modeling in her spare time. If you are a lover of creepy and cute makeup, Japanese street fashion, why are you not already following @dollfille?

Creme Fatale

Creme Fatale is a “professional cupcake” and femme drag queen that is known for dreamy, pastel makeup looks that leave even the most decorated birthday cakes feeling jealous. We love the LA-based drag artist because of her ability to find a way to make bright green or pastel blue skin look completely natural, as well as her statement tears, (made with real jewels!) and all around baby-doll vibe. Follow Creme Fatale if you’re a lover of drag and vintage vibes with a whimsical twist!

Traci Hines

While she is probably known as being the closest thing to an IRL Princess Ariel, Traci Hines is a singer, songwriter, cosplayer, Youtuber, and makeup artist that takes inspiration from things from her childhood. Cartoons, fairy tales, and movies all give her inspiration for her fantastical creations and we’re getting real nostalgia vibes! Our favorite look from Hines is her mysterious mermaid look, complete with scales and silvery tears. Hines is the girl every mermaid fanatic should follow ASAP!

Autumotiv

Being the brand and social media manager of a makeup brand like Sugarpill, it’s no surprise that Autumn Hauer is constantly using her eyes as a canvas for subtle but intricate makeup looks. We love looking at Hauer’s page because though her looks aren’t as over the top as some of the other people on this list, Hauer’s looks are great for those who want to try more colorful and complex looks, but need a bit of inspiration.

Hakukaze

If you look up the word “Aesthetic” in the dictionary, you’ll probably find a picture of Hakukaze! Kaze’s looks are usually minimalistic, yet artistic, featuring glittery tears, a killer highlight, and sometimes flower petals. We love looking at Kaze’s page because of how simplistic everything else around her is, so we can focus on her makeup! Kaze will also feature more boyish and androgynous looks on her page, which are equally as impressive. Follow Hakukaze if you’re a lover of a minimalist makeup aesthetic with a splash of fantasy!

Snitchery

Snitchery has described herself as a girl with her head in the clouds as a child, and we can see that she has channeled that childlike imagination into her makeup! We love her highlight application, and liberal use of glitter and shine in all of the looks she has featured on her account. We believe that she is a great example of #everydayextra! Her makeup looks are tame enough to wear out in real life but are creative and imaginative enough to still catch the eyes of passersby.

Skullita

Hailing from California, Skullita is a lover of different types of Japanese street fashion, especially Gothic Lolita, and nerd culture. While her Instagram mostly focuses on her amazing outfits, her looks are not complete without a killer makeup look to top everything off. Her makeup is usually a mix of colorful anime-inspired vibes, with a dark, punk or goth feel. We especially love this demon-inspired makeup look! We love the eyebrow shape and dynamic eye shape for this look! You should definitely follow Skullita if you are a fan of Lolita fashion, anime, and video game inspired makeup!