Giant pool floats are all fun and games until you get stranded out in the middle of a lake in one. Unfortunately, that is what happened exactly to a group of women this past weekend, and they had to be rescued by the police.

The group of friends was out floating on Fish Lake in Minnesota when the accidentally floated onto a swampy part of the lake. Their poor unicorn float got stuck in the weeds.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Twitter, sheriffs were driving past the lake when they noticed the ginormous unicorn stuck in the swamp. The women on the float were armed with paddles, but they were still unable to propel themselves to safety. The sheriffs had to rope pull the group to the dock.

Luckily for us, the sheriffs’ videotaped the whole ordeal, tweeted it and it’s hilarious.

“With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter,” they tweeted.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈🦄 stuck in the weeds…Yes a rainbow unicorn… With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

Since going viral, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Twitter has been having a field day with unicorn related tweets. The response to their hilarious video has been so much that they tweeted a follow-up about the light-hearted moment.

“As cops we deal with heavy stuff on a constant basis. Domestics. Drunks. Assaults. Suicides. Drug addiction. So once in a while when something like this comes along it’s good to step back, enjoy it, smile, and recharge to get back into the heavy stuff again.”

As cops we deal with heavy stuff on a constant basis. Domestics. Drunks. Assaults. Suicides. Drug addiction. So once in a while when something like this comes along it's good to step back, enjoy it, smile, and recharge to get back into the heavy stuff again. #behindthebadge https://t.co/ndP7vzNfck — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 13, 2018

Either keep the pool floats in a pool or be warned that you could get stranded out on a lake.