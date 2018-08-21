VIEW GALLERY

Missing Iowa University student Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead. According to Fox News, two sources confirmed that her body was found on Tuesday, thus concluding the more than month-long search.

Details about where the body was found have yet to be released. It is confirmed though that the 20-year-old was found in Iowa, it’s unknown how close she was to her small hometown, Brooklyn. Law enforcement told Fox News that they will be holding a press conference Tuesday.

Tibbetts was last seen on Wednesday, July 18. She was dogsitting for her boyfriend’s brother when she disappeared. Her boyfriend, Dalton Jack, was about two hours away in Dubuque, Iowa for work. While his brother, Blake, and his fiancée, Allie Houghton, were out of town.

She was last seen going on a run in the neighborhood in the evening. On Thursday, July 19, Tibbetts failed to show up to work at the day camp she’s employed at. That’s when her friends and family knew something wasn’t right.

Initially, the media believed she was taken while on her jog, but that doesn’t match up with the timeline of her communication with her family and friends and her Fitbit data.

Her mom, Laura Calderwood, said there is no way Tibbetts would just run away. She also said she spoke to her at 7:30 P.M. on Wednesday. A Brooklyn man, Devin Riley, told authorities that at roughly 8:30 P.M. he saw a woman run past his house who fit the description of Tibbetts. Dalton opened a Snapchat from Tibbetts at roughly 10 P.M. it’s unknown when she sent the snap, but she was inside.

Her Fitbit data shows that Tibbetts returned to Blake’s house after her run. A neighbor, Dave Collum also confirmed to the Associated Press that authorities believe she returned home from her jog. Investigators refused to confirm or deny if they knew she returned home and the time her Snapchat was sent to her boyfriend.

After Tibbetts was officially missing her hometown conducted search parties. The rural community of 1,500 people has been diligently helping during the search parties. They searched fields, ponds, farms and even a helicopter was issued to help with the search. The search parties were so large they told people they don’t need any more volunteers.

But the rural area makes it difficult to search.

“We’re surrounded by farm ground – corn and soy beans. Right now the corn is probably eight, nine feet tall,” Poweshiek County Sheriff Thomas Kriegel told ABC News. “The only way you can search it is basically walk down every other row. It’s difficult. Even the planes flying over have a difficult looking down in the corn rows.”

After a week of her disappearance, the FBI got involved.

Her disappearance has swept her hometown and the nation. Authorities received over 1,500 tips and conducted 500 interviews to help find Tibbetts. CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa raised reward money for whoever brings Tibbetts home safely. The fund raised $385,718 from 223 donors. A Facebook group was created to help aggregate tips and updates on Tibbetts.

On July 26, authorities received a tip that Tibbetts was spotted at a truck stop in Kearney, Missouri. A woman saw someone who matched Tibbetts description at a Pilot truck stop near I-35 and Missouri 92 highway. Authorities said the security footage didn’t provide a match to Tibbetts. Kearney is roughly 240 miles from Brooklyn. Tibbetts body was eventually found in Iowa.

“She’s a better fighter than anyone I know,” Tibbetts brother Scott told ABC News before her body was found. “So whatever situation she’s in, it’s not like she’s going to sit there and give up.”

Tibbetts was a sophomore at the University of Iowa studying psychology.

This is a developing story and will be updated.