For the Lilly-loving girl, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! The sun is shining, the weather is warm, white pants have been acceptable and the Lilly Pulitzer summer sale is right around the corner. With summer coming to an end, what better way to mourn its passing than with a new shift dress from the shift dress queen.

The upcoming sale is the premier time to stockpile those dresses, shorts and Luxletic leggings. Furthermore, now is the time to head to your local Lilly store and try on possible purchases. Everything is final sale so any prior preparation might save you a world of disappointment when your new shift arrives and just won’t work.

Where does the After Party Sale take place?

For in-store shopping, Lilly Pulitzer corporate stores and many signature stores will take part in the sale festivities. Call your local signature store to find out if they are participating.

If you do not live close to a Lilly store, need to pull a shop and study or wish to shop the sale from the comfort of your bed; the sale happens online as well.

When is the After Party Sales?

The After Party Sale happens once in the middle of winter and once as the summer draws to a close. The upcomingAfter Party Sale is happening on September 10th, 11th and 12th at 8:00 A.M.

How does the sale work when shopping online?

It’s not a free-for-all or promo code like many online sales are. Right when the sale begins, the Lilly Pulitzer website places shoppers in a virtual line and gives them numbers. As people enter the site, shop and check out, the line moves forward and your number moves up. This makes it much more like shopping in a store but from the comfort of your bed.

You are able to hold multiple places in line by using multiple devices or browser tabs. To get in line, simply go to the Lilly Pulitzer website or Lilly Pulitzer app at the time the sale opens and you will be automatically placed in line. If you access the site early, you will not be placed in line until the sale officially begins.

What are the prices like?

After Party Sale items are typically marked down between 30% and 80%. During the lastAfter Party Sale in January, accessories started at around $12 and dresses started around $39. Most items were under $100.

What items are sold in the sale?

No one really knows what items or prints are marked down until the sale opens. Typically, any Lilly items that have been sold on the Lilly Pulitzer website are possibilities. During the January 2018 sale, Lilly also included items like re-cuts and samples that would have been in their, now discontinued, warehouse sale. The past seasons have included Luxletic, men’s, women’s, children’s, baby items, shoes and accessories; so there is a possibility of any of those items being marked down during the sale. Lilly also has a history of including the sale of previous gifts with purchase that they didn’t run out of during their promotions.

Tips for getting the most out of the After Party Sale.

Do not refresh the page while you are in line. This will loop you back around to the end of the line.

If the site crashes, and it usually does, stick it out. It will be worth it in the long run.

Set up a Lilly Pulitzer account at least 24 hours before the sale! Here you can store your credit card and shipping info for a faster checkout. The ability to create an account will be inaccessible in the hours leading up to the sale, so it is vital to get this completed ahead of time.

Items in your cart are not reserved until check out is completed. It is advised to check your cart regularly to make sure items have not sold out.

Use multiple browser windows and devices to get in line in several spots. After checking out, if you want to keep shopping you will have to start at the end of the line. By having multiple spots in line, you can check out several times and have a better chance at getting the items you want before they sell out.

After checking out, if you want to keep shopping you will have to start at the end of the line.

If your item sells out online, call your local Lilly store and stores nationwide. Many stores that possibly have it in stock may be willing to ship to you.

Don’t waste your time searching through items that aren’t your size. Modify your search to narrow things down to items only available in your size.

There is no better time than the After Party Sale, to buy your 52nd shift dress.