Stand Up To Cancer 2018: History, Telecast & Must-See Details

Cancer is by far one of the most deadly diseases of modern days, and sadly, one of the most common causes of death. Right now many of us have been interested in supporting organizations that conduct or support cancer research. Stand Up To Cancer, a charitable program of Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), funds and develops cancer treatments to help patients today. SU2C also aims to raise significant funds and awareness for cancer research through online and televised efforts.

Friday, September 7 will mark a milestone of SU2C’s history with a decade of making the impact. Currently, the organization has raised more than $480 million with work by SU2C researches contributing to FDA approval of five new cancer treatments. Let’s take a look at the history of SU2C and how far it has gone through.

Stand Up To Cancer 2018 Details

Date: Friday, Septemebr 7, 2018

Time: 8:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM C

Location: Los Angeles

TV Channel: CBS

The History

Stand Up To Cancer was formally launched in 2008 by the members of the media industry who had been personally affected by cancer and wanted to see more progress made in translating knowledge about the biology of cancer into new treatments. Founders include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Lobb, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Ellen Ziffren, as well as Noreen Fraser and Laura Ziskin, who had already passed away. SU2C was founded under Entertainment Industry Foundation, an organization creates high-profile programs and events that address leading health and social issues.

SU2C also launched its first five “dream teams” in 2009 based on the idea of bringing together researchers from different institutions with different areas of expertise to address specific problems in cancer research.

Watch Stand Up To Cancer 2018

Awareness and Events

One of the most effective ways for SU2C to spread awareness is to collaborate with the entertainment community and supporters. SU2C is also welcoming its sixth biennial roadblock televised fundraising special on Friday, September 7 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. Many of the biggest names are also gathering, once again, for SU2C in support of urgently needed research and new treatments for cancer. This year, Bradley Cooper, Academy Award-nominated actor, will return as co-executive producer along with the renowned live event producing team Done + Dusted.

“It was truly inspiring to be part of the 2016 Stand Up To Cancer telecast and to stand beside Mitch Carbon, whose life was saved by participating in a clinical trial,” SU2C Co-Executive Producer Bradley Cooper told CBS. “I am proud to return as Co-Executive Producer to highlight the ten years of impact Stand Up To Cancer has made in cancer research.”

Participants of the Friday Live Stream event are: Mahershala Ali, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Beth Behrs, Julie Bowen, Josh Brolin, Katie Couric, Kaley Cuoco, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jennifer Garner, Max Greenfield, Jon Hamm, Tony Hale, Mark Harmon, Marg Helgenberger, Ed Helms, Sarah Hyland, Ken Jeong, Adam Klein, Tyler Labine, Diego Luna, Sonequa Martin-Green, Marlee Matlin, Matthew McConaughey, Maria Menounos, Jillian Michaels, Trevor Noah, Dak Prescott, Dave Price, Keanu Reeves, Italia Ricci, Rob Riggle, Tracee Ellis Ross, Winona Ryder, Jimmy Smits, Karla Souza, David Spade, Eric Stonestreet, Alison Sweeney, Bree Turner, Keith Urban, Sofia Vergara, Reese Witherspoon, and Marlon Wayans.

Stand Up To Cancer Mission

Stand Up To Cancer states its mission is to “make every cancer patient a cancer survivor,” for which they fund translational research that can get new therapies from the bench to the bedside quickly and save lives. The website also states their unique approach is to “fund multidisciplinary, multi-institutional, collaborative research projects that address critical problems in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment to deliver near-term patient benefit.” The innovation approach is transforming cutting-edge cancer research.

SU2C also awards “Innovative Research Grants” to early-career scientists with “novel ideas that have a strong potential to impact patient care–projects that are high-risk but could also be high-impact.” It has awarded three rounds of these grants–in 2009, 2012 and most recently, in April 2016–to a total of 36 recipients.