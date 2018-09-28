The 10 Best Wellness Instagram Accounts To Follow Today

View this post on Instagram

don’t ever save anything for a special occasion. being alive is THE special occasion. last night aj and i went out on a date to see j cole (one of my favorite rappers) and had THE BEST TIME EVER. i hadn’t gone to a show in years, last time was before i was even pregnant with elliott. aj and i used to be avid concert goers but after having bub and everything currently going on in the world, i’ve done my best to avoid festivals, concerts and just big crowds. if i do go to a place where there’s crowds i get super anxious. i don’t really end up enjoying myself because i’m constantly looking around hoping nothing bad happens since it does so often nowadays. i CHOOSE not to live that way and try to get out of my head, experience life because every day is a gift. i can’t live in fear nor do i want elliott to pick that up from me. life is happening in front of me and i wanna be a part of it. just because i’m a mom doesn’t mean i can’t go out with my husband and do the things we loved before we became parents. we both felt exactly how we did when we were first dating. every time i’d look over at him during the show, i’d get so giddy and think “damn, that’s my man” 🔥 glad we went because we enjoyed ourselves but we definitely stayed up wayyyy passed our bedtime and had an early wake up call with this guy.. back to our norm we go 😎 hope you have a lovely thursday friends! #shutthekaleup

A post shared by jeannette ogden (@shutthekaleup) on

Scrolling through Instagram or any social media feed can make us feel drained. Mainly because we’re constantly being exposed to all the good things happening in people’s lives. This can lead to comparisons and lack of confidence. However, social media has also given us the power to share our knowledge. Not only our knowledge but also our interests.

Several bloggers are set out to help improve the well-being of others because they genuinely care. These lovely human beings are called “wellness Instagrammers” (or wellness bloggers). We’ve found the best wellness Instagram accounts to follow for that extra dose of motivation.

@Shutthekaleup

Jeannette Ogden is a health goddess. Not to mention her son, Elliot is gosh darn adorable. She has shared her new meditation practices with her son to help spread the healthy ways of dealing with emotions. Jennette is a firm believer in eating real food, meaning organic foods where you can taste the freshness. Her photos include colorful smoothies and perfectly shot plates of delicious meals. She also believes in self-acceptance, a key component to the confidence she strives for every day.

@rachlmansfield

Rachel Mansfield is a recipe developer and food stylist. She will grace your feeds with unreal food recipes like chocolate chip banana apple bread and crispy dark chocolate peanut butter cups. Yum? It’s nearly impossible not to drool while scrolling through her food photos. The best part is each recipe is healthy, which means you can have as many as you want. Guilt-free and tasty? Sign me up. Check out Rachel’s blog with more food hacks, here.

@cleowade

This account puts the “Motivation” in “Motivation Monday”. This poet provides elegant and inspirational quotes and images that will have you referring to on rough days. You’ll look up the feed and then realize you can’t stop reading the quotes and poems. It’s the perfect feed to remind you of your inner strengths and beauty.

@blackgirlinom

View this post on Instagram

Abundance always says there is more than enough; while scarcity says we must hold on and withhold because there is not enough. Abundance is based in love, while scarcity is based in fear … Over time we have created stories and beliefs that we have rehearsed over and over and over again about money and abundance that have become embedded in our being … What if you expanded your ideas of what abundance really was? ▫️▫️▫️ Quiana LaRae (@QuianaLaRae) shares 4 amazing questions for us to reflect on in relationship to abundance, and specifically our financial abundance💰Read them via the #linkinbio and use them to ease into your weekend mindfully. Trust us: your subconscious will thank you later. Let us know how journaling goes + what is revealed to you in the comments below. ▫️▫️▫️ Photo of Mia Ghogho (@miaghogho) by Deun Ivory (@deunivory)

A post shared by Black Girl In Om (@blackgirlinom) on

This nutrition consultant and chef serves as wellness inspiration for women of color. Her feed captures the natural state of the beautiful women she surrounds herself with. She also posts prompted reflection questions under the hashtag #BGIOMindful to get followers thinking.

@Tallulahalexandra

This Washington, DC-based wellness warrior is all about promoting whole body wellness. Her blog, In My Bowl, is filled with healthy vegetarian recipes, advice for mothers and their babies, and wellness events. Her Instagram is the perfect balance between cute photos of her baby boy and delicious foods.

@marytilson

Yogis, this wellness Instagram account is for you! Especially, if you’re a wanderlust. Mary has travel photos of her meditating and doing yoga poses on some pretty large rocks. She continues to reach a wide audience with her feed as well as her global wellness retreats. Mary’s feed will leave you in the right state of mind.

@rrayyme

This fitness blogger shows her progress through photos, but also uses her platform to allow other women to share their fitness journey. Remi Ishizuka was a 2018 Nominee Health&Wellness for the @ShortyAwards and 2018 @createcultivate 100 Health & Wellness. Follow her feed for smiles and life updates. You can also download her My Habit Tracker here.

 

@goop

You may not recognize the handle, but you’ll know the name of this next. This woman can do it all. She’s an American actress and singer. However, she is also known on Instagram as a lifestyle guru and food writer. Follow this account to learn about wellness trends as well as cool new recipes.

alex_elle

View this post on Instagram

Note to Self: Self-forgiveness must play a part in your story. . . Today was rough. Good—but rough. We are all getting over summer colds (gross), Ila napped for an entire 10 mins (watch my stories), screamed bloody murder at bedtime like the sandman was trying to kidnap her, AND refused to sleep in her crib (so she’s in our bed, lol). Whew! What. a. DOOZY! I almost came down hard on myself today. We were off schedule and have been since our colds started. Not being able to sleep, staying up late, and getting up late… I told myself that TODAY we would be back on track, and we weren’t. We got up at 10:30am, didn’t get moving until 12 really, and then Char had photography lessons w/ @erikalaynephoto at 2 (we were late) AND I was starving. LOL. So the list of how today DID NOT go as planned could go on. But, I’ll spare you. . . With all of that said, we ALL have bad days. Off days. Late days. Wonky days. It’s cool. If things don’t go to plan, don’t stress it. I’m learning that if my stuff isn’t in order from the jump, mothering (2 kids) will be a mess. Since I know that, I’ve got to do better with adjusting, shifting, and moving forward. Sh*t happens! Self-forgiveness can look like saying: girl, it’s ok. you’re doing your best w/ what you have today. . . Cheers to tomorrow being better—because fresh starts can bless us in the morning. And hopefully I won’t be wearing this breastmilk stained cami the rest of the week, because life…😂 . . photos: Char (my oldest girl) skirt: @shopdoen

A post shared by alexandra elle (@alex_elle) on

Wake up and scroll through Alex Elle’s feed to get you in the right headspace. Her feed will remind you that each day is a new day to start fresh. The inspirational quotes scattered throughout Alex’s feed are from her heart and mind.

@thedelicious

This feed will make you want to eat more greens. Especially, when it involves avocado toast on a sprouted-flax waffle with an egg and chopped pickled onions. Basically, all of Sarah’s photos consist of avocados in some form with a splash of other delicious colorful foods.

