A Penn State student, Parker Schoem, is currently facing charges after using his ex-roommate’s debit card to view porn. The 21-year-old spent $15,000 over the course of three years. Schoem’s former roommate recently returned from serving with the South Korean Army to find the money missing from his account.

After tracking the purchases, State College police found that the money was spent on multiple adult websites. The email address associated with the websites were also linked to Schoem.

How Did He Get The Number?

The ex-roommate never gave Schoem his debit card information. It is suspected that Schoem overheard and memorized the number while the ex-roommate ordered chicken wings.

Schoem allegedly confessed to using the card to access pornographic pay-per-view events.

He said it was not his intention to hurt his former roommate.

Charges

Schoem has been charged with a total of four felonies. The felonies include theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized access device use and identity theft.

He was arraigned in early September with a $250,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing was held on September 26.