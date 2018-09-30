With our lives being jammed packed with work, school, projects, meetings and having a social life, it can be hard as it is finding time to drink eight glasses of water and get a decent’s night’s sleep. Finding some time to pull up a yoga mat, turn off the t.v., dim the lights and sit and meditate, can quickly get bumped to the list when you’ve got a lot on your plate and would much rather be doing something more productive. A lot of times, many people find that meditating is too time-consuming or they have no clue how to meditate. Taking a few moments to clear your mind, focus and quietly be still is not as tricky as you think, plus there are tons of benefits to meditating as well. Aside from being more relaxed and happier, meditating and practicing mindfulness helps you sleep better, gives you more energy and allows you to work and live better. If you’re looking to get into meditating but have neither the time nor the know-how on how or where to begin, these 5 meditation apps take all the confusion and “work” out for you. Take a look at these 5 meditation apps that will help center your mind and your life.

Calm

Upon downloading the Calm app, users will quickly learn why and how the app is one of the top and most used meditation apps today. For starters, Calm gets right into things with users who are instructed that they can’t even begin until they’ve “taken a deep breath” first. Once you’ve made it to the home screen users can then sort through meditation sessions ranging from 3 to 35 minutes on a variety of topics like focus, stress and inner peace. Calm also offers kids sessions that mainly focus on silent meditations which are perfect for nap and quiet time. One of Calm’s most standout features includes the assortment of sleep/bedtime stories which quiet the mind, prepare your for a good night’s rest and bring out your inner child all in one.

Insight Timer

Insight Timer has quickly become one of the more popular meditation apps of the year. The life-changing free app offers more than 11,000 free guided meditation sessions that vary in length. With more than 2,000 teachers to choose from, the sessions are uniquely designed with a timer which can be used to add ambient sounds, alerts and an ending bell when you’re done. Folks looking for more can pay $4.99 for 10-minute Ted-talk style courses on topics like how to manage your time and how to overcome obsessive thinking. One of Insight Timer’s standout features is its advanced social integrations. Not only do users have their own newsfeed that shares what others are listening to, but the app also encourages comments and constant feedback from meditators on their sessions and how to improve.

Take A Break!

With the Take A Break! app, this app is perfect for those moments where you only have a few minutes to take a breather and refocus. The Take A Break! app is an easy and simple app that helps aid in making the normal, every-day stresses that build up throughout the day. This easy relaxation and meditation app come with two relaxing audio options(a Work Break 7-minute Relaxation and a 13-minute Stress Relief Meditation). The quick and easy meditation also gives you the option to listen with or without music or with nature sounds. Take A Break! is the perfect mid-day pick-me-up for everyday relaxation.

Relax and Sleep Well

With our minds continually racing even when it’s time to turn in for the night, the Relax & Sleep Well app helps prepare your mind and body to have the rest that you truly deserve. Using a combination of meditation, mindfulness and hypnosis, best-selling self-help author and Glenn Harrold has designed an app that with more than 80 in-app purchase options and programs that cover everything from insomnia to anxiety related stress, to weight loss and spirituality. Before committing to a purchase, Harrold includes free sessions for you to try out beforehand including a 29-minute hypnotherapy session that takes you on a relaxing journey into the deep levels of self-hypnosis. Other free sessions include a Mindfulness Meditation for Releasing Anxiety and a Solfeggio Sonic Meditation, a powerful healing meditation that helps overcome insomnia stress.

Smiling Mind

Smiling Mind is the perfect app for you if you have trouble appreciating being in the present moment. With life being so busy and hectic, taking time throughout the day to “stop and smell the roses” or “feel the dirt between your fingertips” is not always practical. With Smiling Mind, this app really helps you refocus and quiet your mind for just a few moments to take in what’s really going on with you and your surroundings. This app is perfect for the deep busy thinker who wants to factor in a few minutes each day to thoughtfully meditate.