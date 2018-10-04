Gap years are often misunderstood in terms of their purpose. Some think this is basically a break to go travel and “find yourself”. It also creates this idea of leaving studies behind and exploring the world with reckless abandon. However, there is a method to the madness.

Consider taking a gap year. There are numerous programs all with similar purposes. Each one focuses on specific areas of service and education. We broke down all the information you need to know about the gap year. Take a look to see what resonates with you. Especially, if you aren’t familiar with all of the options.

What Is A Gap Year?

The Gap Year Association defines a gap year as “A semester or year of experiential learning, typically taken after high school and prior to career or post-secondary education, in order to deepen one’s practical, professional, and personal awareness.”

Why Take A Gap Year?

Gap year students walk away with not only better clarity and purpose but also a better grasp on what they want to study. Studies have shown these students have better job satisfaction. This is your chance to take ownership of your life with a new way of learning. Each program focuses on experiential education and challenging comfort zones.

Real-world experience with a global background helps improve earning and business potential. Improvements in GPA and leadership are also common outcomes. This time can even speed up your time-to-graduation!

What Gap Year Programs Should I Consider?

AmeriCorps is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service that places promising young people in non-profit agencies around the country serving on the front lines in the fight for America at home.

AmeriCorps has gap year programs in the United States. More than 75,000 Americans across the U.S. participate in one of its three programs.

AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) is a national program focused on the fight against poverty that places applicants in positions of volunteer management across the country. This is perfect for anyone looking for another community to lead in improving through service.

AmeriCorps State and National is very similar to AmeriCorps VISTA. Both allow for direct service on the ground with volunteers. AmeriCorps State and National members are stationed at a host non-profit throughout their term of service, developing volunteer programs and recruiting for them.

AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC) is a 10-month intensive residential program where service members address disaster preparedness, housing recovery, infrastructure improvement, and other related immediate community needs. Members are supplied with a small living stipend adjusted for the cost of living in the region of placement.

You can register for the application here.

Two Year Gap Year Programs

Taking a gap year sounds pretty nice, right? Well, it gets even better because there are also two-year programs. Yes, two years away from the classroom.

Peace Corps services last two years along with three months of training. Peace Corps was founded by John F. Kennedy in 1961. It was designed for Americans to “promote world peace and friendship” by working with local leaders and communities abroad.

Keep a lookout for Peace Corps volunteer openings. Apply for a specific opportunity on this site. You can also filter results based on geographical preference, areas of focus, and language requirements. Why not submit an application for someplace outside the U.S.? You can apply and have it considered for anywhere in the world.