Milo Ventimiglia Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Milo Dating Now?

Milo Ventimiglia has been every girl’s crush since his days on Gilmore Girls. Most recently he’s portraying the heartthrob loving dad on This Is Us and has girls swooning over him. So is he single? Who has he dated? Check out Milo’s full dating history below.

Alexis Bledel 2002-2006

Milo started dating his Gilmore Girls co-star Alexis Bledel in 2002. The couple dated for almost four years before they broke up. Their characters on Gilmore Girls also dated on screen as well.

Emmy Rossum 2007

Milo and actress Emme Rossum were rumored to have dated in 2007. They were seen making out at an Oscars party that year, but nothing came from the hookup.

Hayden Panettiere 2008-2009

The two Heros co-stars were rumored to have dated. They made it official but lowkey. They eventually broke up because of their age difference. He was 31 at the time and she was 19.

Isabella Brewster 2009-2010

Isabella Brewster is an agent and sister to Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster. The couple were spotted out on dates multiple times but fizzled out a year later. This isn’t the first famous man Isabella has dated, she was previously with Russell Brand.

Jaimie Alexander 2010-2012

Milo and actress Jaimie Alexander dated for roughly two years. They were rumored to be engaged at one point but then broke up.

Kelly Egarian 2016-Present

Milo is rumored to be dating Stella McCartney’s marketing coordinator Kelly Egarian. They attended the Emmy’s together in 2017 and have been spotted together many times. The couple hasn’t confirmed their relationship, but they seem to be together.

2019

Milo Ventimiglia is dating Kelly Egarian currently, they were even seen at the EMMYS together this year.