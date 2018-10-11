YouTuber James Charles and Kylie Jenner teamed up for a spooktacular Halloween collab. His latest “spooky sister” YouTube video showcase skills as an artist, considering Kylie Jenner is nearly unrecognizable in this shimmering skull makeup look. Who knew skeletons could be so glamorous?

According to MTV, fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will know that she’s been planning a collaboration with the vlogger for quite some time now, having tweeted him back in July asking: “Can we do a video together sister.” The October collab came just in time for people to experiment with their powder palettes. Not to mention, James created this look using the new @kyliecosmetics Halloween collection launching on Oct. 12th.

What if you want to try out the looks now? You’re in luck because we’ve suggested dupes below. Read on to see how to transform yourself into the ultimate skeleton.

Step 1: Blend Coral Shadow Into The Eye Creases.

James used a fluffy brush to blend “Howl-O-Ween”, a shimmery coral shade from Kylie’s Halloween palette on the lids. He also blended it on the lids and into the creases of her eyes and up toward the brows.

Step 2: Add Depth To The Outside Corners Of The Eyes.

James used a matte, slightly darker coral shade to add depth to the outside corner of the eyes. Tap the shadow onto the corner and use a fluffy brush to diffuse it toward the center of the eye.

Step 3: Pat Gold Shadow Onto The Inner Corners.

Use a flat, compact shadow brush like James did and pick a gold shimmery shade, like “Nightmare” from the Halloween palette. He then sprayed it with setting spray to bump up the pigment. Finally, James pressed the shimmer onto the eyelid in the inner corner of her eyes.

Step 4: Smoke Out The Bottom Lashes.

Next, James picked “Hex on My Ex” from the Halloween palette and used a smudger brush dampened with setting spray to smoke out this dark purple shadow. The shadow went underneath her bottom lashes and then he also worked the color into the outer V of her eyes.

Step 5: Add Gold Glitter.

James added more glitter to this look by using the Glitter Eyes product “Hello Ghordeous”. He simply brushed this on the inner corners of the eyes.

Step 6: Outline The Skull.

All you need next is a white pencil eyeliner. James traced the outline of the lower half of the skull, including the top and bottom jaws, and nose. It doesn’t have to be perfect.

Step 7: Draw The Teeth.

It’s time to get creative. You’ll need a white face paint or liner with a precision tip. James painted the teeth complete with roots on top of Kylie’s lips and filled them in completely.

Step 8: Trace The Outline With Black Liner.

He then traced just inside the white lines with black liner to define them.

Step 9: Fill In The Skull With Dark Shadow.

Using a large compact eyeshadow brush, James then filled in the rest of the blank skin in the skull outline. He used the same purple shade from Kylie’s eye look (“Hex on My Ex”) for a less harsh and more cohesive look. You can try using black for a darker look.

Step 10: Highlight.

James used a purple duo-chrome shadow to make the tip of Kylie’s nose, under her cheekbones, and the center of her chin pop. He then used the “Go Ghost” highlighter on the tops of her cheekbones. The highlighter simply accentuates the top portion of her look. Lastly, he finished it with some setting spray.

The Final Look: