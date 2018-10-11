Haunted houses are a staple during October leading up to Halloween. People pay to live in a real-life scary movie for a bit. It’s all fun and games unless someone actually gets injured. On October 5 at a haunted house in Nashville, Tennessee Tawnya Greenfield stabbed her friend James Yochim with what she believed with a fake knife. But the knife that a supposed haunted house actor handed her was real.

According to BuzzFeed, a thin man with a straw hat and a skull face went up to the Greenfield, Yochim and their group of friends. The man asked Greenfield if any of her friends was “f**king around with her,” she responded yes.

“Well, here, stab him,” the man said while handing him a knife. According to the police report, the 29-year-old believed the knife was fake and this was just part of the Nashville Nightmare in Madison haunted house. So she stabbed her friend Yochim in the left arm.

“As she pulled back she realized that there was blood on the knife,” the report says. “There was a hole in the victim’s shirt and blood was squirting from the victim’s left arm.”

“Keep in mind, we’d been chased by chainsaws, holding other weapons, all kinds of stuff al night, and it was all fake,” Yochim told the Tennessean. “So she stabs at me with it, and everything got really black.”

One of the witnesses, a friend of Yochim’s and Greenfield’s, said that after the stabbing the man who gave Greenfield the knife said he didn’t realize it was that sharp.

Yochim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. According to Yochim and the Tennessean, every guest has to go through a metal detector to get in to make sure there are no real weapons. The haunted house believes a staff member was involved in some way and they’ve been placed on leave.

The suspect still hasn’t been identified and charges haven’t been pressed.