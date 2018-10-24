A bomb was found at former President and Secretary of State, Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home.

According to The New York Times, the technician who screens their mail found a bomb device near their Westchester County estate in Chappaqua. The device was found just on Tuesday, October 23.

The FBI released a statement about the suspicious package:

“We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton resident in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time.”

After reports of a device being found at the Clinton’s home, another device was found at the former offices of President Barack Obama in Washington D.C.

The New York Times reports that the device sent to the former offices of the President was similar to the one sent to the Clintons. They also report that it’s unclear where the devices sent to the two locations were found.

The bomb sent to the Obama offices was intercepted by the Secret Service, according to ABC News. The full statement from Homeland Security reads:

“The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees. Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC. The pakcage were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential expolsive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the package nor were they at risk of receiving them. The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and loval resources to determine the source of the pakcages and identify those responsible.”

This comes a day after a bomb was found in the mailbox of billionaire Democratic philanthropist George Soros. Soros lives in the same county as the Clintons. It’s unclear if the explosive sent to Soros is in connection to the one sent to the Clintons and Obama’s offices.

No one has claimed the responsibility of the attempted delivered devices and the motives remain unclear.