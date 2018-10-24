5 College Ambassador Programs To Apply For Right Now

For the social media butterfly, brand ambassador programs can be some of the most creative and fun experiences. On top of being a pretty easy resume builder, the experience can come with some awesome discounts and freebies. They are a great way to be involved with brands you love and make connections with people who have similar interests! The requirements of brand rep programs vary by each brand, but many are available to a wide range of people and have minimal social media requirements. So if you don’t mind a little advertising on your timeline, then keep scrolling to find a college brand ambassador program that might be right for you!

Sand Cloud

Sand Cloud’s rep program is a great beginner rep program, as the requirements are simple and easy to work around a school schedule. Their mission is to create awareness and help save marine life. Ten percent of the profits are donated to non-profit organizations which support their goal.

How to Apply: Fill out the online application.

Responsibilities: Create social media posts, plan events, and help spread the company’s mission.

Perks: Free towel, discounts on all products and chances to be featured on Sand Cloud media.

Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway is a great way to try it before you buy it or to have an unlimited wardrobe. They’ll have you covered from everyday wear to formals and everything in between.

How to Apply: Fill out the online application.

Responsibilities: Create social media posts and campus awareness of Rent the Runway.

Perks: Nationwide connections and rep-exclusive products.

Serengetee

For the casual pocket tee lover, Serengetee is the premier rep program. This brand’s slogan, “Wear the World, Change the World,” will have you feeling philanthropic all day long. Proceeds from Serengetee purchases go to help provide jobs for Artisans around the globe as well as to various global charities.

How to apply: Fill out the online application.

Responsibilities: Promote Serengetee in your hometown or on your campus, host promo tables if desired, post on social media and participate in challenges.

The perks: Reps get a rep package, which comes with a pocket tee of your choice, stickers, and other goodies. Reps also receive discounts for use by friends and family. Reps, even after the completion of the rep program, get to keep a lifetime discount of 10%.

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper’s rep program, The Pepper Pack, is a great way to make connections with other 23-flavors obsessed people.

How to Apply: Fill out the online application.

Responsibilities: Create social media posts and participate in challenges.

Perks: Exclusive rep products including a custom raglan tee, birthday gift package, chances to be featured on Dr. Pepper official media and opportunity to try limited edition flavors.

Apple

For the techie, the Apple college rep program is perfect. The program is a great way to get a foot in the door for a chance at further career opportunities.

How to Apply: Fill out the online application.

Responsibilities: Create social media posts, plan events, demonstrate products, and connect with students/groups.

Perks: Foot in the door for the future, works around class schedule, impressive on your resume.

Rep programs to keep an eye on

These programs may not be open at this time, but will be opening throughout the year. These may provide rewarding opportunities for college students to take advantage of.

Victoria’s Secret PINK Campus Reps

Amazon Prime Student Ambassadors

Southern Tide Ambassadors

These are just a few of the hundreds of great brand rep programs out there. With college and life schedules being all over the place, brand rep opportunities can be a quick and easy resume builder, while getting some freebies on the side too. Brand rep programs are also a great way to show off the brands and causes that you are passionate about. If you choose brand rep opportunities that fit your personality, they are destined to be more fun and far more rewarding.