Fraternities are infamously known for countless hazing incidents, preppy dressing and keg parties. While fraternities offer a sense of brotherhood to members, they also feed into the societal stereotypes by continuing to hazing horror and throwing ragers. Well, this fraternity brother just added another reason to not love fraternities.

Former University of North Dakota student, Chase Alexander Johnson, was arrested on March 1, 2018, for using over $40,000 from his fraternity for personal high-end items. The 23-year-old was the former treasurer for Phi Delta Theta and was involved in Student Government at the university. Funds suspiciously went missing between late 2017 and early 2018. Johnson was charged with a Class B felony charge of theft.

Where’d The Money Go?

A spreadsheet kept track of purchases from October 2017 to January 2018. The spreadsheet listed multiple transactions from Barnes and Noble, Amazon, Brooks Brothers, and Vineyard Vines. Both Brooks Brothers and Vineyard Vines are known for being preppy brands.

The Amazon purchases included an iPad, Apple accessories, clothing, and a watch. A total of thirteen books were purchased. Clothing, exfoliating scrub, face cleanser, lip balm, and bronzing gel were also purchased from designer Tom Ford.

Several unauthorized amounts ranging from $280 to $1500 were also withdrawn. Almost 100 purchases, withdrawals, and overdrafts were recorded on the spreadsheet.

Punishment

According to Grand Forks Herald, UND Police began investigating after a student found shipping receipts addressed to Johnson but the “bill to” portions were addressed to past members of the fraternity. Johnson said he must have forgotten which bank account he used for purchases when he was confronted by police.

On October 8, 2018, Johnson was sentenced to 150 hours of community service. The case will be sealed in two years if Johnson doesn’t violate the terms of his probation. All evidence listed in the inventory was returned to Johnson as part of a plea agreement.

He agreed to pay back $26,700 in restitution to the fraternity.