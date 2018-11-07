Fierce Tattoo Stamp For Zodiac Lovers Are Here

Horoscopes are so 2018 and we are here for all of the retrogrades, new moons, and the star signs. Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries makeup the twelve zodiac signs. Within each sign comes a list of general personality traits, such as Aries being passionate and independent. It is important to remember that every person holds more traits than listed in the general descriptions of zodiac signs.

With the latest shift of Uranus, it’s possible that your sign could be affected for up to eight years, so stay up-to-date through sites that offer free, daily horoscopes like Elle and Huffington Post. Subscribe to their list or spend countless hours researching more about your star sign. Have you ever secretly dreamed of getting a tattoo but could never settle on what to get because you have that Libra indecisiveness? Well, the star’s have finally aligned and Milk Makeup released a perfect product for all star signs.

Tattoo Stamps

The fun, travel-sized beauty product revealed twelve new tattoo stamps that are vegan and cruelty-free. The tattoo stamps stay on for hours and only require a gentle press of the stamp to the skin, which makes the item super easy-to-apply. Even better, the stamps are water-resistant and transfer-proof so the tattoos won’t be washing off without makeup remover. Show off your zodiac sign, or the sign you always wished you were. If you’re not into the zodiac signs the stamp pen is also available in other designs.

Where to Buy Tattoo Stamp

The new product is bound to sell out soon so grab the tattoo stamp fast. It’s being sold online at Sephora and at Milk Makeup. The stamp pen is being sold at an affordable $12, which means you can buy a mix of pens and it won’t break the bank. Go ahead and tell your friend group about the newest release so you can finally get those friendship tattoos you’ve been talking about for years.