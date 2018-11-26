5 Ingredients For The Perfect Fall Night In

The temperatures are dropping, the days are getting shorter and sometimes all you really need is a cuddly and cozy night in! So be sure to give yourself some well deserved TLC this fall season and see how relaxed you’ll feel in the morning. Whether you’re inviting your closest girlfriends over or snuggling alone with your pup, here are five ingredients to help you make the most of your quiet night in!

1. Cozy Pajamas

First, comfort is KEY and it all starts with a luxurious pair of PJs. We truly love any season where we get to snuggle up in cozy layers. And for blankets – the bigger the better to curl up in. Add some fuzzy socks or slippers and you’re all set!

2. Fall Candles

Candles are a great mood-setter for cozy nights in. The soft lighting is so inviting and the smells can make your whole apartment feel like a spa!

3. Wine, wine and more wine.

A glass of red wine is definitely a good go-to for nights in, well, because who doesn’t feel relaxed after a glass of wine?! If you’re not the wine type, a nice cup of hot chocolate or Yogi Sleepy Time Tea are two other delicious ways to unwind. Yogi brand tea even comes with mantras on the tea tags to help end your night on an inspirational note.

4. Face Mask

A little self-care and TLC is always a great addition to any night in. Before going to bed try rejuvenating your skin with a spa-like face mask!

5. A good book.

Grab a book you’ve been meaning to read or turn on one of your favorite holiday movies – ehem, Love Actually – and set up for the most perfect and relaxing fall evening.