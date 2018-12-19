Life is good when Kris Jenner is your grandmother. Grandmother Kris balled out for her first grandson Mason Disick. She took Mason shopping in Beverly Hills on Tuesday and bought him a Versace puffer jacket that cost over $3,000.

The jacket has a gold baroque pattern with black and white pattern underneath. The back of the jacket says “Versace” with an emblem underneath it. According to FarFetch, the Baroque puffer jacket costs a cool $3,125.

Mason wore a Fendi logo shirt underneath, gold chains with black track pants and white and black sneakers. He and Kris were accompanied by a bodyguard.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a snap of her eldest child in his new coat with the hood up. “When Kris Jenner takes him shopping,” she captioned the photo.

The puffer coat might not be the only thing the momager bought from Versace. According to the Daily Mail, her bodyguard was seen carrying large Versace bags while the two shopped.

Kris showed up to Thanksgiving this past year in a similar full Versace getup. Kris wore Versace pants, shirt, jacket, coin belt and chain in the similar black, gold and white baroque style.

Mason just turned nine-years-old on December 14. The nine-year-old celebrate his birthday with a Fortnite themed birthday party at Kourtney’s house. Kris was in attendance and balled out at the event. She showed up to the party in a full Burberry getup.

Clearly, Kris and Mason are style twins.