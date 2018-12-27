If you’ve ever had conditional love for an animal, you know that a pet can be like your child. In fact, because of the strong connection between owner and pet, the animal will often pick up tendencies and the personality of their owner.

That is more evident than ever in the celebrity world where actors, actresses, and influencers can be seen parading around their dogs in their Sunday best.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at some celebrities and their dogs that there is no mistaking belong to them.

Kylie Jenner

We have to start off with one of the top and richest celebrities today; none other than Kardashian clan member Kylie Jenner. Jenner here took her puppy out for a stroll sporting the same slender figure and fierce eyes. We believe the dog that Jenner is toting around is her Italian greyhound Norman, who also goes by Norm and Normie.

Jenner is a big animal lover and has owned countless pets. Her dog Norman and another Italian greyhound Bambi gave birth to two baby Italian greyhounds names Rosie and Harlie. At one point Kylie even owned a chicken, bunny and few other dogs.

Mickey Rourke

Look at Mickey Rourke, he’s a mess. So it really comes as no surprise that his dog comes with the same disheveled appearance that his owner has had since some of his botched plastic surgeries. He’s coming around, though, so let’s hope there is some better upkeep with the dog moving forward.

Rourke loves his dogs and even credits his late dog Beau Jack from stopping him from committing suicide. He was about to end his life when his dog came up to him and made him reconsider.

He said, “I was deciding what part of my head to put [the gun] on and my dog, Beau Jack, he [cried] and I looked over and he looked up at me like this and .. he said [with his eyes], ‘Who’s going to look after me?’ And it made me put the gun down. I was ready to go.”

Leona Lewis

Graceful as ever, Leona Lewis and her puppy are virtually identical. This is what we mean when we say that sometimes a dog comes across as its owner’s child, and this looks just as much like a maternity picture than a mother and her dog.

Lewis’ dog is a chihuahua mix and his name is Forrest. Lewis is an avid animal activist and has teamed up with the Vanderpump Dog Foundation to oppose the Yulin Dog Meat Festival. Lewis wrote the song, “(We All Are) Looking for Home,” with Diane Warren for the foundation.

Kady McDermott

Cute as a button, Kady McDermott and her puppy are sporting the same adorable smile as they make a public appearance wearing matching black and white. The former Love Island contestant is showing no signs of heartbreak following her split with 2016 runner-up Scott Thomas.

McDermott got her white teacup Pomeranian named Coby in January 2017.

“I full on cried when me and Scott went to pick him up he is literally perfect!,” she wrote on her Instagram. Looks like McDermott got to keep the dog when she broke up with Thomas.

Leinuo Zhang

We can’t lie, because at first, it was a little difficult to tell what was going on with that leash. But after unraveling the mystery, you have to admit that the dog would look pretty incredible if he was sporting a matching robe with Leinuo Zhang.

The dog he’s walking on the extra furry leash is his dog Carlo Cracco. Carlo is a teacup Chihuahua and isn’t his only one! In February 2018 Zhang shared a photo of his six teacup Chihuahuas. In December 2018 he introduced the world to his two new teacup Chihuahuas named Yaka and Yahoure.

Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump is rarely not holding a dog in her arms. You can bet good money that Vanderpump will be toting around is Giggy. Giggy is just as much a cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as Vanderpump. Giggy has alopecia so he’s always dressed to the nines to stay warm and glamorous.

Vanderpump is a huge animal lover and has tons of pets. She has seven dogs, a few swans and a couple miniature ponies. They all make appearances on RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules.

She also runs Vanderpump Dogs and the Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais is known for being a little goofy, so it comes as no surprise that the dog he is posing with is chumming it up for the camera. If those two could have actual conversations, they would be full of laughter. Gervais isn’t just a huge dog lover he loves all animals and even has a cat.

Gervais is a huge animal lover and activist. The comedian is outspoken on animal cruelty especially when it comes to animal testing and the Yulin Festival. Gervais regularly encourages his followers to adopt a pet. He is also a vegetarian.

Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo and his little guy are a match made in heaven. Sure, they are both a little rough around the edges, but deep down they have a caring soul. We just wish the pup was rocking some matching tattoos to toughen up his look a little more.

Yes, the tough actor is a dog lover and loves tiny cute dogs. In 2016 he had four dogs and he regularly picks up strays.

“It’s hard to be in a bad mood when you got a little puppy jumping all over you and wanting to lick you and wanting to tell you ‘I love you, I love you, I love you!'” the actor told Dogster.

Hilary Alexander

With that scarf and jacket combination, there is no doubt that this dog walking down the red carpet belongs to Hilary Alexander. The critically acclaimed fashion writer would, of course, have her dog dressed to impress. The dog is wearing a brocade coat with fur trim.

The journalist brought her dog to the 2018 Battersea Dogs & Cats Home Collars & Coats Gala at Battersea Evolution in London. It’s one of the many charities that the fashion critic supports. Alexander also supports the British Heart Foundation and Breast Cancer Care as well.

Justin Melnick

Matching jackets and all, Justin Melnick and his animal friend were a perfect pair when they made their way down the red carpet for the premiere of CBS’ SEAL Team. And the dog, Dita, is pretty incredible, too, portraying an explosives detection dog on the series.

Dita is a young Belgian Malinois and performs all of her own stunts on SEAL Team like climbing ladders and going on helicopters. Melnick is her handler and was originally training the dog to be a search and rescue dog. He says that everything they do on the show is just more training for Dita.

Pasha Kovalev

It doesn’t get more cheesy or any closer to resembling a perfect family portrait than this. You know Pasha Kovalev is taking care of that puppy and it’s showing off some fresh style with that accenting tie.

The professional ballroom and Latin dancer was on UK’s Strictly Come Dancing where he met his now girlfriend Rachel Riley. They met in 2013 and have been together ever since. They haven’t gotten married or had any kids, but they do have dogs! The couple has a dog together which you can see is beyond cute. They’re big dog lovers and regularly share snaps of their pooch on Instagram.

Glenn Close

Glenn Close’s portrayal of Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmations earned her a Golden Globe nomination and if you would slap that costume back on her with this little dog running close behind she’d be bringing the character back to life. We have a feeling that she takes a little more care of this little one, though.

Close’s cute Havanese dog is named Pip and he’s basically a celebrity in his own right. He joined Close on stage when she was interviewing Andrew Lloyd Weber and was brought along to the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s 30th-anniversary gala.

Veronica Ferres

Veronica Ferres is one of the most famous actresses to ever come out of Germany and it looks like her pet has been by her side every step of the way. Not afraid to cheese it up for the camera, this canine shows the same poise and presence when the spotlight is on that its owner has.

Ferres took her love for dogs to the screen by joining the movie A Three Dog Night with John Travolta and Salma Hayek. The movie is based on the novel of the same title by Abigail Thomas. The book is about a woman who deals with her husband’s sudden memory loss and life alone with dogs. The movie is still in production.

Nadia Sawalha

Their outfits match, they both look a little too comfortable and it looks like they may share a hairdresser. Nadia Sawalha has definitely found her soulmate from the animal world.

The EastEnders actress has a few dogs. She has a Cockerpoo named Toffee and Chi Chi who is pictured above. Toffee is a blonde Cockerpoo who seems to always be getting into trouble.

Sawalha regularly posts videos and hilarious photos of her dogs on her Instagram. There is no denying that she and Chi Chi have an uncanny resemblance.

Kate Upton

Now, it may not be often that you hear Kate Upton compared to a dog. That’s certainly not the case here, either, but you can appreciate the pure beauty of these two together and it looks like they may be on the same skincare routine.

Upton is rarely without her dog Harley. She even brings him to her workouts with her personal trainer! Upton and the adorable boxer have been together for years and she said seeing him as a puppy was love at first sight.

Harley is just as popular as his mom and even has his own Instagram page.

John Legend

The John Legend and Arthur comparisons never die on the internet, but who knew he kind of resembled his puppy, too? All you need to do is give that little guy a nice, comfy coat and a flashy scarf and there would be no denying who the pet belongs to.

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen got the adorable Frenchie named Pippa a few years ago and it isn’t their only dog! The couple’s first dog was an English Bulldog named Puddy who died in March 2018. The couple even married their dogs, yes Pippa is Puddy’s wife. They have a few more dogs names Pepper, Penny and Pablo.

Lou Diamond Phillips

This is a little bit creepy. Just look at those eyes. You can not tell us the same soul doesn’t reside in both of these creatures. And they have the same smile, too. No wonder Lou Diamond Phillips and his pup are inseparable.

The actor regularly shares snaps of his dog on his social media. His dog is named Kitzel and is just adorable. But he is not just a dog person. Phillips also has a ton of cats. He has five cats named Squink, Dzikus, Gable, Kluski and Boba. I guess he just loves all animals!

Mollie King

You know you are cheesing extra hard for the camera when the pearly whites are showing, and Mollie King’s dog has definitely seen her turning it on for the camera more than once. There is no denying that the dog has been watching its owner smile for quite some time and is ready for its time in the spotlight.

King’s dog is a toy poodle and his name is Alfie. She’s rarely without her cute little dog. She brings him everywhere with him even to business meetings, now that’s love. She even runs Alfie’s own Instagram account.

Graham Norton

All the big white dog needs is a nice pair of shades to emulate the owner. The only thing we have to wonder is whether the dog morphed into Graham Norton or if Norton is slowly morphing into his pet. The similarities in their style are uncanny.

The TV host of The Graham Norton Show has two dogs. The smaller golden colored one is named Madge and the big white fluffy Labradoodle is named Bailey. He once told a hilarious story about how Bailey ate a used condom and he had to um, help his dog expel of it.

Brooke Shields

One look at Brooke Shields and this puppy let you know that they are sharing hair products and going through the same morning routines. You don’t have hair that similar unless you’ve been taught everything you know by the person who loves you most. Impressive, Shields.

Shields has owned many dogs. The model regularly shares photos of her black dog named Pepper. When she’s not cuddling Pepper, Shields is hanging out with another animal, horses! Shields is an avid horseback rider and posts videos of herself at the stables all the time.