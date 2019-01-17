Internships are almost an inevitable part of college. Depending on your major they can be essential to your career or they could be just another way to gain experience. Either way, internships are a win-win.

Looking for an internship can be really stressful and time-consuming, especially if you don’t have any connections. When I was looking for my internship, my heart was set on New York and I wanted something in fashion. I had absolutely no connections, so I had to buckle down and search.

Follow these five tips and tricks below that I used to find my dream internship.

Set A Goal

Think about what industry you want to get into and what company do you dream of working for? You might not get your “dream internship” but it never hurt to try and at least then you have a clearer vision of what you’re looking for.

Persevere

I got rejection email after rejection email, but I knew that eventually something would come. I wanted an internship for the summer and it was two weeks in and I still didn’t have one. Right when I was beginning to think I wasn’t going to get an internship, I was offered six. The last internship I was offered was in New York City and in fashion. I was thrilled and so happy that I didn’t give up.

Stay Current On Job Posting Sites.

New internship opportunities pop up every day, which means more chances for you to land an awesome internship! I primarily used Indeed, LinkedIn and internships.com to search for internships.

Prepare For Your Interviews!

It can be hard to be completely prepared for an interview especially if it’s your first. You can help yourself by researching the company and brushing up on your own experience. Make sure to highlight your experience that is most relevant to that particular position.

Interview Time!

I dressed professionally for all my in-person interviews and I would suggest doing the same, even if you don’t think it’s required. It will give your interviewer a good first impression. Make sure to be attentive and show that you are very interested in what they have to say and the position. Don’t forget to bring a copy of your resume with you to leave behind!

I had a lot of phone interviews as well and I, personally, liked them a lot better. I was able to prepare more for a phone interview and I could do it from the comfort of my home. Before the phone call, I would brush up on my research and resume. Something helpful that I did was have a copy of my resume in front of me and information about the company pulled up on my laptop. That way if I got lost or forgot something I could easily get back on track.

Finding a great internship can be a long process, but the experience you gain will make it totally worth it. Have any tips I didn’t mention? Feel free to share them in the comments below!

Good luck!