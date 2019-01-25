Bradley Cooper Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Bradley Dating Now?

There’s no denying that the A Star Is Born heartthrob Bradley Cooper is swooning women all across the globe. But, with no social media accounts linked to him, Bradley Cooper is a tough man to keep track of. Based on the rare glimpses of his life that the paparazzi give us, Bradley Cooper seems to have been allegedly linked to an abundance of beautiful women in his lifetime.

Check out his full dating history below:

Jennifer Esposito 2005-2007

Bradley made it known to the world that he was dating American actress Jennifer Esposito by debuting their relationship on the red carpet at the Golden Globes Awards in 2006. In October of that year, the couple was engaged, not long after the two had a winter wedding. By May of 2007, she had filed for divorce.

In 2014, Jennifer released a memoir where she refers to an ex as a “master manipulator”, while it is unclear who she is talking about, accusations have been made that the two are not on good terms.

Isabella Brewster 2008-2009

Bradley began dating this former CAA talent agent in April 2008. There is not much-known information about this relationship, but it has been made clear that the two were never all that serious.

Renée Zellweger 2009-2011

These two superstars met on the set of Case 39, in the summer following Zellweger’s divorce from country singer Kenny Chesney. While Bradley and Renee did date for some time, both of their careers were picking up steam and they went their separate ways due to busy work schedules.

Jennifer Lopez 2011

While there is no definite answer as to whether or not Bradley and Jennifer Lopez were in an official relationship, the two were spotted repeatedly going on dates together in the fall of 2011. This fling lasted only a few months before the two went their separate ways ending on good terms.

Zoe Saldana 2011-2012

These two met on the set of The Words and began their relationship by the end of 2011. The couple stayed together for a year and eventually split on New Year’s Eve in 2012, not making it into the new year. It’s unclear whether the two ended on good terms but Saldana has made comments through her career about how she does not stay friends with exes.

Suki Waterhouse 2013-2015

Despite the 17-year age gap between Bradley and this English actress and model, the two first met at the Elle Style Awards in 2013 and got together soon after. After their split in 2015, there were several accusations as to why the two split. According to The Daily Mail, Bradley felt neglected by Suki’s idea to spend Valentine’s Day with her girlfriends instead of him. While other sources state that two split due to the age gap and Bradley wanting to start a family while Suki was not ready.

Irina Shayk 2015-Present

At last, the girl who stole Bradley Cooper’s heart and seems to be the one who will hold onto it forever. Russian supermodel Irina Shayk captured Cooper’s eye early into 2015. Despite the 11-year age gap, the two seem very in love. While this couple is famous for being especially private, stepping out together for the first time after a year of dating, the two look very happy. In March 2017, the two welcomed their daughter, Lea De Seine, into the world.

2019

Bradley Cooper is still going strong Russian supermodel and actress Irina Shayk.

June 7, 2019: According to People, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk broke up after a 4-year relationship.