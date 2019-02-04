Rob Gronkowski Girlfriend 2020: Who Is Rob Dating Now?

With the New England Patriots returning to the Super Bowl for the sixth time, fans can’t help but turn their interest towards the star, six foot six tight end, Rob Gronkowski. Although “Gronk”-as many fans affectionately call him- may not have the most extensive dating history in the public eye, it is quite an interesting history nonetheless. If Taureans are not anything else, they are consistent. That being said, Gronk has a type- let’s see if you can spot the differences.

Bibi Jones (2011)

Early in his NFL career, Gronkowski has been linked to former adult actress and model Bibi Jones. This is the first blonde bombshell to be linked to the then new coming tight end in the larger public eye. Photos of the two, with Jones flaunting Gronkowski’s jersey, were posted on Jones’s Twitter account back in late 2011. More photos of the two surfaced nearly a year later. This time a touch more scandalous than the initial posts, thus reigniting whispers of a possible fling between the model and Gronkowski. Despite the rumors, both parties maintained that they were simply good friends.

Jordan Duffy (2016)

In March of 2016, Gronkowski was seen with Jordan Duffy of DuJour Media during the Oscars Vanity Fair after party. Duffy arrived with Gronkowski as his date for the event. The two were allegedly quite flirty with one another during interviews. Nonetheless, any and all possible dating rumors were cleared up by Gronkowski stating that he and Duffy were-once more- simply friends.

Hailey Clauson (2016)

The next big fling associated with Gronkowski is with Sports Illustrated model, Hailey Clauson. In 2016, the pair was spotted in South Beach. Although it appeared that the two were simply having fun and enjoying each other’s company, they were on set shooting for their GQ spread together. The chemistry exhibited between the football player and the model during the fun and scantily clad photo shoot was enough to get the rumor mill going. Speculations of any possible fling or relationship between Clauson and Gronkowski were dodged and swept away. During this time Gronkowski maintained that he was still single.

Camille Kostek (2015 – 2016, 2017 – Present)

Last but certainly not least, we have former New England Patriots cheerleader and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek. This pair seems to be a match made in turf heaven. Prior to becoming a couple Gronk and Kostek knew of each other but did not have much interaction due to strict advisement against players and squad members pursuing relationships with one another. Their relationship began in 2015 after Kostek left the Patriots cheerleading squad. Briefly, in 2016 the couple took a break. Thus began the rumors of Gronkowski allegedly having flings Hailey Clauson and Jordan Duffy. As the old saying goes: if you love someone, let them go. If they come back, then it was meant to be. It must have rung true for the lovely couple, as they rekindled their romance in late 2016, early 2017. The couple has been going strong ever since with hints of future plans ahead. With the Patriots’ victory, Gronk may not be the only one looking forward to a ring.

2019

Rob Gronkowski is still dating Camille Kostek and time does not seem to change their affection.